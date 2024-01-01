Home » Omar Vizquel broke silence on the accusation: “It was really painful”
Omar Vizquel: “My conscience is clear”

Omar Vizquel, one of the most important Venezuelan players in Major League Baseball, is speaking out after a tumultuous period in his career. Known for his defensive work and 2,877 hits, Vizquel’s potential place in the Hall of Fame has been a topic of discussion, with many questioning whether off-field controversies have held him back.

In August 2021, Vizquel was reported by the bat boy of the AA affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, where Vizquel was managing. The bat boy, who was diagnosed with autism, alleged abuse by Vizquel in 2019. This resulted in Vizquel being suspended without pay and leaving the organization after the season. A confidential agreement was later reached between the two parties in June 2022.

Now, Vizquel has spoken out in an exclusive interview with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, expressing his side of the story. “My conscience is clear and I know I can look anyone in the eye and say, ‘Do you really think this is true?’,” Vizquel commented. He described the events as a “big misunderstanding” and emphasized his faith in God.

When asked about his chances of being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Vizquel expressed his passion for baseball and desire to help others achieve their dreams, stating, “Of course I would like to be there. Who wouldn’t? But the most important thing for me is to get back to baseball.”

Vizquel received 12.6% of the votes for the Hall of Fame in the recent ballot by the Baseball Writers Association of America. His interview sheds light on his determination to clear his name and continue contributing to the sport he loves.

