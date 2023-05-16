on 28 May in the Allievi, Juniores and Under 23 competition

The twenty-first edition of the Giovanni Cannarella memorial is revving up its engines. The classic cycling competition aimed at young people and one of the most popular in Southern Italy is renewed. It is scheduled for Sunday 28 May with departure from Grammichele and arrival in Monterosso Almo. The competition is reserved for the Allievi, Juniores and Under 23 categories. Numerous clubs from central Italy but also from the North have already signed up to participate, which is why an absolutely interesting profile is expected for this competition which, like every year, is destined to draw the attention of insiders, cycling enthusiasts but also simple sportsmen. There will also be an “antipasto” on Saturday 27 which will be served in Grammichele. It is a time trial, for Beginners, Students, Juniors and U23s, with arrival in the central square of the Etna town. Then, on Sunday, the road race with departure, again from Grammichele, for the three categories involved. But while the students will complete the entire length of the route up to the finish line in Piazza San Giovanni, in the heart of Monterosso Almo, the runners of the Juniores and U23 categories, after passing under the finish line in the square, will have to complete a circuit five rounds. And, only after that, can the winner of the 21st edition of the Cannarella be celebrated. “There will also be our team, Almo Nial Nizzoli, therefore the Sicilian-Emilian company, who expect to get results of a certain type – say Salvatore and Giuseppe D’Aquila of the GSD Almo who deal with the organization of the memorial regarding this competition which for us represents a sort of milestone of our commitment on several fronts”.