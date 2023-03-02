March 5th Sant’Anna water runs alongside theJust The Woman I Am“, a famous Turin running event born with the aim of raising funds and supporting university cancer research.

The city of Turin turns pink and through various initiatives in the square and sports, citizens are sensitized to the importance of research for the prevention and treatment of cancer. Acqua Sant’Anna is pleased to be a partner of Just The Woman I Am, confirming its attention to the most interesting events in the Piedmont area and its willingness to concretely support opportunities that can raise awareness of important issues such as cancer research.

In Piazza San Carlo, in one of the most evocative settings in the center of Turin, Acqua Sant’Anna will offer participants of all ages a refreshing break thanks to the lemon Fruity Touch: the most classic and appreciated traditional drink, where Acqua Sant’Anna is enriched with a lemon juice concentrate.

This will also be an important occasion for Acqua Sant’Anna to reaffirm its commitment to concrete actions aimed at sustainability. In a context of such great importance for the city and social interest, the Vinadio-based company intends to reiterate the need to find solutions for the recovery of plastic. For years the President and CEO Albert Bertone sensitize the institutions to introduce the security deposit as a possible solution to solve the problem of plastic dispersion in the environment. The deposit, already introduced in various parts of the world such as in Germany – here plastic collection is 95% – has proved to be the most effective method for the capillary recovery of bottles after use.