On a mountain bike without a backpack? Here’s where to put it all

And if we wanted mountain biking without a backpack? Yes, nowadays it almost seems like a heresy to say it, with all that it is recommended to bring with you during an MTB outing. But if we think of short rides, say up to 3 hours and in reasonable home surroundings, it is really necessary to have a backpack with you? Many now opt for the fanny pack but, if desired and with a little organization, you can think of going out much lighterespecially in the summer where backpacking inevitably means sweaty backs.

On a mountain bike without a backpack: here’s where to put everything

Today’s bicycle backpacks are authentic technical jewels: compact, light, with anti-sweat inserts, all pockets in the right place, resistant and comfortable materials. In short, sometimes it is also a pleasure to put on the backpack and go out on a bicycle. But there is also those who prefer to focus on lightness and essentiality, and there are many who seek advice for mountain biking without a backpack. In this case we need to make good use of some “tactical” spaces that our bicycle offers us.

1. The “second” bottle cage

There’s always room for a second bottle cage, and if the ride is all in all short, and there’s no way along the route to refill with water, you might want to sacrifice it. For example stuffing everything needed for an emergency repair into a plastic bottle: spare inner tube, tire lever, multitool and linkage. Everything has to be inserted well, but the position on the seat tube is excellent, because it doesn’t change anything compared to the weight of a water bottle.

2. The seat tube

Unless you have a telescopic seat, or need to lower the seat for some trail, the seat tube is great for hooking up the repair bottle. A couple of rubber bands of the nice resistant ones and the game is done.

3. Small saddle bag

Nothing bulky, but just enough to slip in a folded windbreaker and maybe a buff. Well fixed to the saddle, it won’t bother you at all.

4. Mesh pockets

Here go the snacks, the mobile phone, the house key, the identity card (you never know what can happen, it’s always better to have it with you) and possibly a debit or credit card. Maybe the first few times the sensation is not exactly pleasant, but those pockets are made for just thatand if PROs use them too, there’s no reason not to learn how to use them too.

READ ALSO: MTB backpack: what to always carry with you

Advertising