Article by John Manenti

I records, as we know, are made to be improved and indeed, in certain Disciplines such as Swimming and Athletics, this represents normality, so much so that the circumstance that some primates have even resisted for over 30 years arouses a sensation, even if this is not the place to provide some explanations to the regard …

As regards, conversely, Individual Classifications relating to Team Sports the opposite is valid, as it is all too logical that records for appearances, as well as for goals or points scored rather than unbeaten run where it is a goalkeeper, they can only be improved by champion and it is not that this can happen quickly, having to wait very often even tens of years for this to happen.

Since our Tale today is centered on the USA Professional Basketball and then the NBA Tournamentthere is a further factor to take into consideration which, in the opinion of the writer, should ensure that they are drawn up – having reference to the total number of points scored – two distinct rankings between the era in which the 3-point shot was not introduced and the next, not only for the obvious opportunity of being able to reach higher scores in the second case, but also for the different game tactics …

Until 1978, in fact, the NBA Tournament did not provide for this possibility, which is why the attack actions were more directed towards the Centres who had the task of finalizing the game from under the basket, while after that period the guards, i.e. the shooters from the medium and long distance, are preferred, as the relative “All-time ranking” …

Indeed, to lead said Ranking before 1979 is the “legendary” Wilt Chamberlain who, after retiring in 1973, becomes the first player to pass the “Barrier of 30 thousand points” in careerstopping at 31.419 followed by Oscar Robertson with 26.710, although the latter is later surpassed by Elvin Hayes, who scores 27.313 with a modest contribution of only 5 baskets from distance, having hung up his boots in 1981.

But, while Chamberlain and Robertson spend their lastGlory’s pennies” on the parquet, he has already entered the US basketball scene Lew Alcindor – what then changes his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar having embraced the Muslim religion – registered for the Milwaukee Bucks which leads to the conquest of the 1971 NBA title by partnering with Robertson …

Upon withdrawal of the latter, Abdul-Jabbar moved to the Los Angeles Lakers with whom he played the rest of his long career which he ended only at the end of the 1989 seasonat 42 years of age, being able to count on an impressive number of 1,560 games of “regular season” disputed, during which Collect five more (1980, 1982, 1985 and 1987-’88) NBA titlesforming a devastating pair with Earvin”MagicJohnson and maintaining a fierce rivalry with the Boston Celtics that set the entire ’80s ablaze.

Jabbar, who in 17 of his 20 NBA seasons averages over 20 points per game, lives his apex as scorer in the remembered 1971 Tournament concluded with the conquest of the title, recording an average of 31.7 and then doing even better the following year, with the “Personal Highof 34.8 (graduating in both cases “Top Scorer” of the League …) and despite not exploiting the shot from distance, given that in the decade in which he lived with the institution of the same, he tries it only on 19 occasions, of which only one went on goal, on February 24, 1987 in the success 97-93 outfielder for the Lakers in Phoenix against the Suns …

Clearly such a fundamental cannot be in the ropes of a Center of 2.18 m for 102 kilos and, moreover, already used to playing under the backboards to take advantage of his famous “sky hook” (“Sky hook” in the American sense …) which allows him to get away from his opponent’s marking and start a very sweet parabola that is impossible to stop.

With such features, many expect that Kareem may surpass Chamberlain’s record and also on equal terms – given, as just mentioned, that the contribution from over 6.25 m is limited to only 3 points of the total – limit to which he approaches at the end of the 1982-’83 season ended with the Lakers defeated 0-4 by the Philadelphia 76ers in the series valid for the title, therefore it is only a question of counting the days for this to happen …

The fateful evening takes place at early April 1984 when the Lakers, fresh from the heavy defeat in Texas (109-137) against the San Antonio Spurs, travel to Nevada to face the Utah Jazz in one of the 11 home games they play in the Las Vegas Valley during the course of the season, with Abdul-Jabbar needing just over 20 points to improve on Chamberlain’s record, which draws over 18,000 spectators into the stands who do not want miss the appointment with history …

It happens that the now almost 37-year-old Kareem – he would have completed them 11 days later – reaches 31,418 towards the end of the match, with the score firmly in the hands of the Lakers (110-93) and 18 points already entered on the scoresheetall the more reason why “Magic” is dedicated to contributing to the “historic” feat of his partner, serving him in his preferred position, i.e. shoulders to the basket towards the right side of the baseline …

The movements, studied and rehearsed millions of times, are always the same, I step out to elude the marking and then get up with his “deadly” hook that this time, however, catches in the iron and, on the following action, the Jazz go to the basket, but hardly anyone seems to notice, all eyes are focused on Kareem, who receives the ball again from his partner, dribbles, pretends to go to the right and then rotates to the left and launches a very soft shot that enters the retina without touching wood and thus become 31,420 points in his careerto cancel Chamberlain’s record that had lasted for 11 years, to then score two more and contribute to the Lakers’ large 129-115 success.

As usual, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar seems almost amazed by the clamor that the event arouses around him and, obviously, having another five years of activity ahead, it does not stop here, up to the final quota of 38,387 points, to overcome which two great shooters such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan fail, like two Centers such as Karl Malone and Dirk Nowitzki, even though the latter was highly specialized in shooting from distance, with 1,982 baskets made for an average of 38 % …

But even the primates of one of the most loved and celebrated Stars of the NBA panorama are destined to fall and, even after 39 (!!) years, it could only be done by the one who is called “The Chosen One” (that is to say “The chosen one” …), a kind of “Basketball messiah”, to the century LeBron James who, on February 7, 2023, manages to accomplish the feat in the home game of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Oklahoma City Thundereven though he comes out defeated 130-133, but that day the result matters very little to everyone, given that at the moment of the conclusion of the shot that certifies the improvement of the record the meeting is interrupted to allow a live ceremony on the parquet and to allow James to have a word and hug Kareem and his family, present at the event …

However, we have the more than legitimate doubt that this could have been done because both had obtained their respective primates in the Lakers shirt, what do you think … ??