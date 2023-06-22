Home » “On Berrettini only nonsense, the Italian mentality is narrow”: Camporese’s attack
Sports

“On Berrettini only nonsense, the Italian mentality is narrow”: Camporese’s attack

by admin
“On Berrettini only nonsense, the Italian mentality is narrow”: Camporese’s attack

Matthew Berrettini “He mustn’t listen to any more sirens. Set aside the nonsense that he hears about his private life”. So the former tennis player Omar Camporese defends the 27-year-old Roman, grappling with a difficult one results crisis by way of constant injuries and moreover targeted because of his relationship with Melissa Set. Camporese really takes it out on the Italian enthusiasts Of tennisbecause according to him “the Italian mentality And restricted: when you lose they always go looking for a guilty“.

Read Also

Piqué, attack on world tennis: “I revived the Davis Cup, they owe me 50 million”

The former Bolognese champion analyzed the moment Berrettini is experiencing – his participation in the next one Wimbledon remains an unknown – in an interview with The reason. “I have seen the withdraw by Matteo Berrettini al Masters 2021a Torino. I was commenting on his match. He was in tears for that pain in the abdominal muscles, I understand perfectly what he felt”, explains Camporese. Which he then adds: “From the outside, one does not realize that the tennis player lives routinely. When this comes route continuously, it becomes difficile get up. Matteo is living it on his skin. There psyche it suffers a lot: you ask yourself all the time when you’re okayif and when you return to high levels”.

Read Also

Almost three hours of battle, then Sinner beats Sonego in the Italian derby in Halle: he’s in the quarterfinals

Camporese, who in his career has managed to beat stars of the caliber of Lendl e Beckerin turn experienced the drama of continuous injuries: “Nel 1993in the best years of his career, after entering the top 20 in an era of star players, mine began torment physical. Continuous setbacks that have conditioned me, put me out game“, explains the 55-year-old. Like Berrettini, who retired to Queen’s and who has long been the victim of continuous stops due to abdominal problems. But Camporese trusts in a big comeback: “His tennis is aggressive and exhausting on the upper body. Matthew strikes extremely strongI am sure it will work for physically strengthen yourself where necessary”.

See also  Lakers still open to trade for Westbrook, Rozier, Richardson

Previous Article

Piqué, attack on world tennis: “I revived the Davis Cup, they owe me 50 million”

You may also like

BVB talent Moukoko denounces racism

Missed two penalties! Under-21s miss the start of...

What’s happening between Serie B and Serie C

Angelo Miceli: Came as a Canadian, stayed as...

FC Schalke 04: Not Churlinov! S04 is thinking...

Vittoria For Women Tour, the sporting event created...

Bonn’s captain changes: First photo of Karsten Tadda...

The 10 minute workout to do in the...

2-1 victory against Norway – U21 national team...

Anadolu Efes, there’s white smoke for Derek Willis

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy