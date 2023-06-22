“On Berrettini only nonsense, the Italian mentality is narrow”: Camporese’s attack

Matthew Berrettini “He mustn’t listen to any more sirens. Set aside the nonsense that he hears about his private life”. So the former tennis player Omar Camporese defends the 27-year-old Roman, grappling with a difficult one results crisis by way of constant injuries and moreover targeted because of his relationship with Melissa Set. Camporese really takes it out on the Italian enthusiasts Of tennisbecause according to him “the Italian mentality And restricted: when you lose they always go looking for a guilty“.

The former Bolognese champion analyzed the moment Berrettini is experiencing – his participation in the next one Wimbledon remains an unknown – in an interview with The reason. “I have seen the withdraw by Matteo Berrettini al Masters 2021a Torino. I was commenting on his match. He was in tears for that pain in the abdominal muscles, I understand perfectly what he felt”, explains Camporese. Which he then adds: “From the outside, one does not realize that the tennis player lives routinely. When this comes route continuously, it becomes difficile get up. Matteo is living it on his skin. There psyche it suffers a lot: you ask yourself all the time when you’re okayif and when you return to high levels”.

Camporese, who in his career has managed to beat stars of the caliber of Lendl e Beckerin turn experienced the drama of continuous injuries: “Nel 1993in the best years of his career, after entering the top 20 in an era of star players, mine began torment physical. Continuous setbacks that have conditioned me, put me out game“, explains the 55-year-old. Like Berrettini, who retired to Queen’s and who has long been the victim of continuous stops due to abdominal problems. But Camporese trusts in a big comeback: “His tennis is aggressive and exhausting on the upper body. Matthew strikes extremely strongI am sure it will work for physically strengthen yourself where necessary”.

