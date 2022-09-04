Home Sports On September 11 begins the championship of the second on the 18th is the turn of the third
Sports

On September 11 begins the championship of the second on the 18th is the turn of the third

by admin

PAVIA

The curtain rises on the Second and Third season, together with that of the Juniores tournament. Last night at the Hotel Le Gronde in Cava Manara the new calendars for the 2022-23 season were presented at the same time as the early season meeting with the clubs of our province organized by the Pavia Delegation. “A season that starts with positive signs, in particular with regard to the registrations of new clubs in the Third Category championship – underlines the provincial delegate Roberto Del Bo – and with a return hopefully to competitive normality after two years conditioned by Covid”. It will start next Sunday 11 September at 15.30 for the Second category. This is the program of the first 90 minutes of the championship: Group T – Freccia Azzurra-Superga, Gravellonese-Gropello San Giorgio, Mortara-Buccinasco, Nevada-Gambolò, San Giorgio-Lomellina, Cassolese-Pro Ferrera, Virtus Abbiatense- Virtus Lomellina, Zibido- Casarile; Group U – Mirabello-Corteolonese, Nizza-Apos Stradella, Portalberese-Real Torre, Rondine Belgioioso-Certosa, San Martino-H. Torrazza, Vellezzo Bellini-Or.Don Bosco, Viqueria-Vallone, Zavattarello-Retorbido. On September 18, the first day for the Third. Group A – Atletico Lomello-Concordia Pavese, Borgarello-Albonese, Ceranova-Guinzano, Giov.Carbonara-Olympia, Cassolese-Real Vidigulfo, Villanova-Cilavegna Olimpic95, Zinasco-Olimpic Cilavegna, rest Giussago; Group B – Eagles Celeres-Folgore, Varzi-Copiano, Carpignanese-Casei, Castelletto-Santacristinese, Clastidum-Salicevallestaffora, Portalbera-New Team Oltrepo, Real Casei-Audax Travacò. –

EV

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Provincial Games produced 65 gold medals on the second match day

You may also like

Salzburg-Milan, 2 out of 2 wins for the...

He Shibei breaks Hong Kong record in women’s...

U.S. media analyzes that the league may still...

MotoGP of San Marino: Bagnaia wins, according to...

The World Federation of Skateboards announced the cancellation...

Cremonese-Sassuolo 0-0: equal with few emotions

The 8th “Golden Ring Cup” Basketball League kicks...

The story of Giovanni Lodetti, known as Ceramica

La Liga Comprehensive: Lewandowski “volleys” Barcelona beats Rodrigo...

gp misano moto2 wins lopez vietti falls

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy