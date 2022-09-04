PAVIA

The curtain rises on the Second and Third season, together with that of the Juniores tournament. Last night at the Hotel Le Gronde in Cava Manara the new calendars for the 2022-23 season were presented at the same time as the early season meeting with the clubs of our province organized by the Pavia Delegation. “A season that starts with positive signs, in particular with regard to the registrations of new clubs in the Third Category championship – underlines the provincial delegate Roberto Del Bo – and with a return hopefully to competitive normality after two years conditioned by Covid”. It will start next Sunday 11 September at 15.30 for the Second category. This is the program of the first 90 minutes of the championship: Group T – Freccia Azzurra-Superga, Gravellonese-Gropello San Giorgio, Mortara-Buccinasco, Nevada-Gambolò, San Giorgio-Lomellina, Cassolese-Pro Ferrera, Virtus Abbiatense- Virtus Lomellina, Zibido- Casarile; Group U – Mirabello-Corteolonese, Nizza-Apos Stradella, Portalberese-Real Torre, Rondine Belgioioso-Certosa, San Martino-H. Torrazza, Vellezzo Bellini-Or.Don Bosco, Viqueria-Vallone, Zavattarello-Retorbido. On September 18, the first day for the Third. Group A – Atletico Lomello-Concordia Pavese, Borgarello-Albonese, Ceranova-Guinzano, Giov.Carbonara-Olympia, Cassolese-Real Vidigulfo, Villanova-Cilavegna Olimpic95, Zinasco-Olimpic Cilavegna, rest Giussago; Group B – Eagles Celeres-Folgore, Varzi-Copiano, Carpignanese-Casei, Castelletto-Santacristinese, Clastidum-Salicevallestaffora, Portalbera-New Team Oltrepo, Real Casei-Audax Travacò. –

EV