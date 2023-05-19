on “Skipper-Macif”, the duo Loïs Berrehar-Charlotte Yven wins the first entirely mixed offshore race

Lois Berrehar and Charlotte Yven, aboard “Skipper-Macif”, between Concarneau and Saint-Barthélemy, May 19, 2023. ALEXIS COURCOUX

Even in the land of ti-punch, the outcome of the intense naval battle waged against ten other tandems, since April 30, was well worth a sip of champagne. Messy hair and radiant smiles, the two navigators of Skipper-MacifCharlotte Yven (pink bermudas) and Loïs Berrehar (blue bermudas) crossed the finish line of the Transat Paprec between Concarneau and Gustavia, on the island of Saint-Barthélemy, in the heart of the Caribbean night, Friday 19 May, shortly after 2 a.m. (local time, 8 a.m. Paris time), after 18 days, 19 hours, 1 minute and 33 seconds of racing.

“We realized [l’imminence de la victoire] only Yesterday at the end of the day, it was a crazy match, I have never seen such a tight match on the scale of the Atlantic, we did not stop looking in the retro »says Loïs Berrehard, 29, not unhappy with “check this deckchair” – he finished third in the previous edition, in 2021, with Tom Laperche. The tandem he formed with Charlotte “Chacha” Yven was closely followed, this time, by Gaston Morvan and Anne-Claire Le Berre (Brittany Region – CMB-Performance), second at 16 minutes, and by Corentin Horeau and Pauline Courtois (Mutual-blue), third about an hour behind the winners.

This time again, the case was not heard since, less than forty-eight hours before the arrival, the first three sailboats were sailing on sight and almost in contact. “It was super intense as a race, confirms Charlotte Yven, who had never spent more than a handful of nights at sea. The fight was good and we were in tension until the end. I’m delighted and super proud to have won, especially since it was my first transatlantic race. »

Two shared skippers

“Six months ago, Charlotte and I barely knew each other”, continues Loïs Berrehar to explain this association. In an unprecedented approach to double-handed offshore racing, the Transat Paprec (formerly Transat AG2R) has, for this 2023 edition, imposed diversity as a rule in its own right for all crews.

The one he now calls « ma Chach » and have therefore worked hard to become perfectly complementary by going – in addition to the long training sailings started at the end of 2022 – to moving into a shared accommodation. Beyond appearance ” convenient “they established complicity and communication, essential guarantees of performance on Figaro Bénéteau 3, the one-design monohull with foils of around 10 meters on which all the crews compete “on equal terms” and which requires concentration and adjustments at all times.

