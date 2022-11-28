Original title: On the 27th, Jiang Dongyun won 4 consecutive victories with half an eye

In the Go tournament on the 27th, in yesterday’s China-Japan-Korea tournament, South Korea and Japan competed continuously, while Chinese chess players played online and sat on the mountain to watch tigers fight! First of all, in the Japanese Go event, the top 4 of the Hiroshima game went to the final to complete the competition, and 4 Japanese players fought against each other. In the specific game, in the top 4 battle, Aisami Ueno and Yoshihiro Koike defeated their opponents and advanced to the final. So in the final battle, the two sides tried their best, and Aisaki Ueno won the championship with Bai Like!

The Nongshim Cup group arena continued yesterday, but yesterday was a fierce battle between Japanese and Korean generals, and Japanese deputy Yu Zhengqi attacked Jiang Dongyun. In the battle, Yu Zhengqi’s eighth dan, who was holding the white, really gained a certain situational advantage in the middle game, but in the finale, although both sides made mistakes, Yu Zhengqi made more mistakes. In the end, Jiang Dongyun narrowly won with a half-eye. In this way, only the main player Yuta Iyama is left in the Japanese team. Today China even laughs at the challenge!

