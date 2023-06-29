On the 28th, Ke Jie advanced, Li Xuanhao was eliminated, Jiang Dongrun, Yuan Shengqin won, Fan Tingyu defeated Park Tinghuan_nine dan_competition_competition

Original Title: On the 28th, Ke Jie advanced to Li Xuanhao and was eliminated. Jiang Dongrun Yuansheng Qin won Fan Tingyu and Park Tinghuan

Go tournament on June 28, the China-Japan-Korea Go Tournament exploded yesterday. First of all, in the Chinese Go competition, the 2nd National Player Mountain Cup set sail, and 32 strong players completed the first round of fierce battles. After 16 strong battles, players such as Ke Jie’s 9th dan, Gu Zihao’s 9th dan, Zhao Chenyu’s 9th dan, Fan Tingyu’s 9th dan, and Wang Xinghao’s 8th dan advanced. Li Xuanhao, Xie Ke, Yang Dingxin and others are out.

Among them, in the focus of the fight, Ke Jie, the number one player in Chinese Go, defeated Han Yizhou in one game and entered the top 16. In this fight, Han Yizhou fell behind in the last battle in the prologue, and the situation was not there. In the end, Ke Jie won after slaughtering the white chess pieces on the upper left.

In the Korean Go competition, the Korean qualifiers for the National Player Mountain Cup International Competition held by the Korean Chess Academy continued. In the focus of the fight, Kim Ji-seok held the black against Lee Chang-seok. In the game, Li Changxi, who was holding the white, won a big advantage in the opening game, but helplessly, under the urging of time, he kept slowing down in the middle game, and finally lost. In addition, Yuan Shengqin, Jiang Dongrun, Han Youzhen and other chess players won. Korean Enterprise Bank Cup Cui Jing Zhibai defeated his opponent and entered the semi-finals!

In the Japanese Go competition, the first place in Kansai Kiin fought against the top 4, and Atsushi Sada defeated Masahiro Kurahashi with black!

In the online battle of Chinese chess players, Fan Tingyu completely defeated Park Tinghuan, the former No.

