The bar is up!It is revealed that Barcelona want to seek Chelsea's visa-free midfield commander next summer

Barcelona are considering visa-free Italian midfielder Jorginho next summer, according to the British media “Mirror”.

Jorginho currently has only 10 months left on his contract with Chelsea, and unless he agrees an extension with the Blues, he can start negotiations with other clubs in January next year. The Mirror said that Barcelona are looking for a potential replacement for Busquets, who will turn 35 next year and may not stay at Camp Nou. Barcelona believe that Jorginho can fill the void where Busquets left the team.

Given the current financial problems, a visa-free Jorginho would be a good option for Barcelona. In 2018, Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli for £57 million.

During Sarri’s tenure, his relationship with the fans was delicate, but since the departure of the Italian coach, Jorginho has gradually gained the affirmation of Blues fans. Jorginho has always been a key figure in Chelsea’s midfield. His combination with Kovacic and Kante is very stable, but he may leave the team at the end of the season.

Jorginho’s future will largely depend on what Blues boss Porter plans for Chelsea’s future and whether he thinks Jorginho can play an important role under him.

Jorginho was surprised that Tuchel was replaced by Porter ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League group stage draw with Red Bull Salzburg.

