Original title: On his birthday, Wu Yibing advanced to the semi-finals

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Long Xi reported: The 2022 ATP Men’s Tennis Challenge CH110 Seoul Station is underway in South Korea. In the men’s singles quarter-finals that ended on October 14, Chinese player Wu Yibing defeated Czech player Svezina 2-0 and advanced to the semi-finals.

In this competition, Wu Yibing met the top-seeded and world-ranked 87th player Albert of Moldova in the first round, and eliminated his opponent 6-0, 4-6, 6-2. In the second round against German player Steby, Wu Yibing played stably and swept his opponent 6-2, 6-4. In the third round, facing Czech player Svezina, Wu Yibing maintained a good state, and then defeated his opponent 6-2, 6-4, and celebrated his birthday with a victory on his 23rd birthday.

This is the fourth time Wu Yibing has entered the semi-finals of the men’s singles challenge this season. The previous three were CH80 Orlando, CH80 Rome, and CH80 Indianapolis, and they all won the championship.

With this victory, Wu Yibing gained 40 points, and the instant world men’s singles ranking created a career-high, rising to 121st.

In the semi-finals, Wu Yibing’s opponent was No. 8 seed and Polish player Mehzak.

