On the evening of April 10th, the CBA playoffs will return to Huanglong

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-09 08:31

On the evening of April 5th, the 2022-2023 regular season of the CBA League came to an end. In the last round of competition, Zhejiang East Sunshine beat Sichuan 115:103 away, winning 9 consecutive victories. The top 12 seats in the playoffs have been settled, and the top 4 regular season players, Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent, Guangdong, Liaoning, and Shenzhen, have byes in the first round. Zhejiang East Sunshine ranked seventh with 25 wins and 17 losses. On April 10, the first round of the playoffs will face Shanxi, which is ranked tenth.

The playoffs will start on April 9. Both the 12-in-8 and 8-in-4 games will be best-of-three games, the semi-finals will be best-of-five games, and the finals will be best-of-seven games. East Sunshine has the home court advantage, and the first game between the two sides will start at 19:35 on April 10 at the Huanglong Sports Center Gymnasium.

After the first stage of this season was used as a competition venue, Huanglong Stadium once again ushered in a basketball carnival. This is also the first time for the CBA playoffs to come to Huanglong. Fans of East Sunshine must not miss it. Zhejiang East Sunshine men’s basketball team encountered difficulties at the beginning of the season. Hu Jinqiu missed the first stage of the game. Foreign aid Cummings was injured in the first round of the game and played very difficult. However, at the beginning of the second stage, with the return of Hu Jinqiu and the arrival of foreign aids Welzer, Cummings, and Wells, the team gradually regained its competitiveness, especially after the resumption of home and away games. Only lost 3 games in the game, and defeated the top three teams in the standings one after another at home, securing the 7th place in the standings in one fell swoop, becoming the team that no other team in the playoffs would like to encounter prematurely team. The opponent Shanxi men’s basketball team is also a team that is good at offense. It has super foreign aid Feld and the former coach and Zhang Ning. Being first is the most important thing.