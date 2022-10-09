Original title: On the first day of the Great Chess Tournament, Ke Jie reversed and defeated Liao Yuanhe, Dang Yifei and Yang Dingxin were promoted

On October 8th, the first 7 games of the first round of the 2022 “Bay Area Cup” China Go Masters Tournament were played online. In the focus battle, Ke Jie defeated Liao Yuanhe in the middle game, and Shi Yue lost to Dang Yifei. Yang Dingxin and Xu Jiayang successfully advanced to the top 16. Please pay attention to the wonderful live broadcast brought to you by Yikeweiqi.

Ke Jie wins Liao Yuanhe

Yi Lingtao beats Li Qincheng

Tong Mengcheng loses to Yang Dingxin

Yang Kaiwen wins Li Weiqing

Meng Tailing loses to Xu Jiayang

Wang Xinghao wins over Qi Jiaxi

Dang Yifei wins Shiyue

The qualifications for this event are the top 33 chess players in the national rankings. Among them, Ding Hao, the champion of the previous Great Chess Championship, directly entered the final. The competition is planned to hold the first two rounds of qualifiers online in Beijing and Hangzhou from October 8th to 10th to determine the top eight. From November 17th to 24th, the quarter-finals to the challenger decider will be held in Baoan, Shenzhen. After the challengers of this tournament are created, they will compete with Ding Hao in the final in the form of three games to compete for the title of “Great Chess Player” in the second “Bay Area Cup” Chinese Go.

In today’s game, in the first 7 rounds of the top 32 match, Ke Jie played black against Liao Yuanhe in the focus battle. Black made some mistakes in the opening game. He started thinking about running Zhengzi from the top, and Ke Jie made some misjudgments. Later, Liao Yuanhe aroused the fighting spirit of killing chess, always wanting to keep an eye on the black chess dragon, but he couldn’t attack for a long time and was tragically reversed. In the end, Ke Jie won the middle game with black.

In other games, Dang Yifei defeated Shiyue, Yang Dingxin defeated Tong Mengcheng, and Xu Jiayang, Yi Lingtao, Wang Xinghao and other chess players were the first to advance to the top 16.

The remaining 9 games of the first round of the 2nd “Bay Area Cup” China Go Masters Tournament in 2022 will continue at 12:00 on the 9th. Please pay attention to the follow-up reports brought by Yikeweiqi. The detailed matchup is:

Jiang Weijie VS Li Xuanhao

Fan Tingyu VS Tang Weixing Chen Yaoye vs Zhang Tao Huang Yunsong VS Tan Xiao Zhao Chenyu VS Tao Xinran Sher Howe vs Sheko Mi Yuting VS Peng Liyao Chen Xian VS Tu Xiaoyu Lian Xiao VS Gu Zihao Live picture: China Go Association Yang Dingxin Yi Lingtao Li Qincheng Ke Jie Xu Jiayang Meng Tailing Qi Jiaxi Wang Xinghao Li Weiqing Shi Yue Hangzhou Stadium The 2nd "Bay Area Cup" China Go Masters Tournament in 2022 is co-hosted by the China Go Association, the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, and the People's Government of Bao'an District, Shenzhen.The competition adopts a single-elimination system. The time is five counts of 1 minute after 2 hours for each side. The first prize is 500,000 yuan, and the runner-up prize is 200,000 yuan.

