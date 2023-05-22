ON THE ICE: We play on one line, some just ride. Where is the gate pressure?

We ran into the first really strong team. Unfortunately, there are currently no players in the Czech team who would be 100% fine. They don’t like it that much, they play like professors.

From the beginning of the tournament, we decide that we play with four or five players. And the rest of the team is just driving. Dominik Kubalík has already scored eight goals, but the third and fourth line must also be added. At least I liked how these guys worked hard in the end and forced the opponent to make mistakes with great attacking.

But it annoys me that almost no one pushes into the gate. Probably only Voženílek with Radim Zohorna, who initially played a very solid match for the fact that he spent the whole day on the plane. But when the Swiss attacked, there was always someone in front of Langhamer. And goals are falling from that, we have to improve it.

Overall, we made a lot of small mistakes, which then resulted in roughs. It also manifested itself in weakenings. We praised them against Norway, now we conceded two goals in them. The ageless Ambühl gave us two, he also benefited from the pressure in the goal.

I was actually very surprised that Marek Langhamer started in goal. After Norway, Tomáš Vlasák wrote in the commentary that he would have left Vejmelka in goal, and I definitely agree with him. And he wasn’t even on the bench… The coaches probably have a reason for that, I don’t know him.

We’ll see if Vejmelka starts on Tuesday against Canada. It will certainly be a similar hockey to Switzerland, they are also pushing into the goal and skating excellently. We definitely have to improve and push the goalkeeper. Otherwise, we will not succeed. And we certainly won’t win on two hits. We don’t create many chances. But I’ll keep cheering.

Jaroslav Bednar With the national team, Jaroslav Bednář won silver at the 2006 World Championships in Riga. The former outstanding striker played a total of 78 matches for the national team, in which he scored 15 goals. He has more than 100 starts in the NHL, where he defended the colors of Los Angeles and Florida. He won the title in Russia with Omsk, he also celebrated gold in Switzerland with Davos, Bern and also in the Czech Extraliga with Slavia Prague.