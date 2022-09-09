Home Sports On the Mid-Autumn Festival, Xiaoshan No. 1 Stadium is open for free. Citizens can swim and play table tennis and badminton – Teller Report Teller Report
Sports

On the Mid-Autumn Festival, Xiaoshan No. 1 Stadium is open for free. Citizens can swim and play table tennis and badminton – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin
On the Mid-Autumn Festival, Xiaoshan No. 1 Stadium is open for free. Citizens can swim and play table tennis and badminton – Teller Report Teller Report

On the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival, Xiaoshan No. 1 Stadium is open to the public for free. Citizens can swim and play table tennis and badminton.

On September 9, the reporter learned from the Culture, Broadcasting, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Xiaoshan District that the Xiaoshan District Cultural Tourism and Sports Development Service Center, located at No. 398, Xinnan Road, Xiaoshan District, will open the sports venues for free on the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 10 for citizens to play. sports.

The free and open venues include a swimming pool and a comprehensive fitness center. The sports include swimming, table tennis and badminton.

The free opening hours of the swimming pool are 6:00-8:00 and 12:00-21:00 on September 10. The maximum number of people in each swimming pool is 400. No reservation is required, and you can enter after registering with your valid ID card. There are 8 badminton courts and 18 table tennis tables in the comprehensive gymnasium. The free opening time is from 8:00 to 18:00 on September 10. You need to make an appointment by telephone in advance, and each person is limited to about 1 hour. 10 minutes to the service desk to confirm the registration. It is especially important to remind that the reserved venue will be reserved for five minutes, and the timeout will be automatically cancelled.

Author: Reporter Wu Yan Editor: Chief Editor Zhang Jing

You may also like

New foreign aid joins Zhejiang Guangsha men’s basketball...

To the Vogheresi “Amici di Piazza” the Autogol...

High expectations for young chess players, need to...

Calcio, press review of the main Italian and...

Pavia-Accademia Pavese anticipated Saturday evening with the reversal...

Europa League roundup: Manchester United beat Arsenal to...

physical, US Open 2022, private life and sports...

O’Neal: James remains healthy, the Lakers can still...

Riso Scotti towards the derby with Vigevano “Even...

Test the water to break through the Football...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy