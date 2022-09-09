On the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival, Xiaoshan No. 1 Stadium is open to the public for free. Citizens can swim and play table tennis and badminton.

On September 9, the reporter learned from the Culture, Broadcasting, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Xiaoshan District that the Xiaoshan District Cultural Tourism and Sports Development Service Center, located at No. 398, Xinnan Road, Xiaoshan District, will open the sports venues for free on the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 10 for citizens to play. sports.

The free and open venues include a swimming pool and a comprehensive fitness center. The sports include swimming, table tennis and badminton.

The free opening hours of the swimming pool are 6:00-8:00 and 12:00-21:00 on September 10. The maximum number of people in each swimming pool is 400. No reservation is required, and you can enter after registering with your valid ID card. There are 8 badminton courts and 18 table tennis tables in the comprehensive gymnasium. The free opening time is from 8:00 to 18:00 on September 10. You need to make an appointment by telephone in advance, and each person is limited to about 1 hour. 10 minutes to the service desk to confirm the registration. It is especially important to remind that the reserved venue will be reserved for five minutes, and the timeout will be automatically cancelled.