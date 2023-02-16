13
FIRST HALF RESULTS OF THE 18:45 MATCHES
Conference League
On the field Salzburg Rome 0-0 DIRECT and Braga-Fiorentina 0-2. Giallorossi in Austria for the round of 32 of the Europa League, Viola in Portugal for the Conference
GOL
In the 61st minute Braga-Fiorentina 0-2. Viola doubles again with Luca Jovic, a double for him tonight
At 45’+2 Braga-Fiorentina 0-1. Viola took the lead thanks to a goal by Jovic
Europa League
Ajax-Union Berlino 0-0
Barcellona-Manchester United 0-0
Shakhtr-Rennes -0
Conference League
Bodo/Glimt-Lech 0-0
Qarabag-Gent 0-0
Trabzonspor-Basilea 0-0
