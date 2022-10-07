Home Sports On the run for 150 kilometers: Pietrobon gives applause to the Gran Piemonte
“The best way to end this 2022” wrote Andrea Pietrobon yesterday afternoon on his Instagram profile at the end of the Gran Piemonte, the historic race (once the Giro del Piemonte) which yesterday celebrated the 106th edition and which was won by Ivan Garcia Cortina.

If for the Spaniard of Movistar the Piedmontese race (198 km) from Omegna to Beinasco marked the return to success after almost three years of fasting, for the Cadorino of the Eolo Kometa it represented the last competitive appointment of 2022.

A closing of applause for the Tai climber who animated the day from the very first kilometers. Together with the Lombard Marco Tizza (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces Wb), the Polish Kamil Malecki (Lotto Soudal) and the American Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Pietrobon escaped already at the fourth kilometer, leading the race for one hundred and fifty kilometers, with an advantage that long it was over three and a half minutes. In the final, on the only ascent of the day, the group found itself very strong and the quartet first fell apart, then was joined by the group. «I managed to stay with the group that fought for the victory, then ten kilometers from the finish I broke away. After all, I had been in advance all day and the fatigue made itself felt and they were going at crazy speeds in front of them “, explains Andrea who, after having raced with the Under 23 formation of the club led by Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso, faced this final season with the Professional team, as an intern. “In any case, I liked it. And, above all, this race helped me, as did Agostoni and Bernocchi, to learn and get used to the rhythms of the professionals ».

As mentioned, the Gran Piemonte was the last race of 2022, unless Pietrobon, currently in reserve, is also called for the appointments in Veneto next week, the Giro del Veneto (Wednesday 12) and Veneto Classic (Sunday 16). Then, he will focus on 2023, the year that should see him officially debut in the world of professionals. The official passage should take place at the end of the meeting that the Eolo Kometa will carry out in Jesolo from 17 to 19 October next.

