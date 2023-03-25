Of Simona Lorenzetti

Biorou Jean Kean, 62, years ago left his ex-wife with their children, the Juventus footballer and his brother Giovanni to return to Africa. He now has three other children with another woman and lives in Fossano, but has been evicted and is a guest of a Municipality facility

Hor wrong, in my life I have made many mistakes. I apologized and just wish my boys would forgive me. Biorou Jean Kean, 62, the father of Juventus forward Moise. He knows he hasn’t been a perfect dad, far from it. But now he would like to try to mend and tie back a broken thread more than fifteen years ago.

In addition to Moise and his older brother Giovanni, Biorou Jean Kean father of three other children, born from his second marriage, who live with him in Fossano, in the province of Cuneo: The boys know each other, but don’t see each other. I’m starting to get old and I would love to see my family together again. Every day I pray that it can happen. A few weeks ago the man suddenly found himself in the middle of a street: We were evicted because we had 13 thousand euros of debts for condominium expenses. The landlord had good reasons and he couldn’t get over the fact that we weren’t able to pay. Maybe he thought I was rich because he was my son. But not so.

Him and his family now they are guests in a structure at the expense of the Municipality and the mayor of Fossano Dario Tallone is trying to give them a hand. As I would do for any Fossanese in difficulty – explains the mayor of the Piedmontese city -. Last October we recognized his Italian citizenship. And by April he will be assigned an accommodation. Tallone knows Biorou Jean’s story well: It seems absurd to me that his son doesn’t help him financially. 10,000 euros a year is enough for a rent. See also Udinese thud in Friuli: Spezia makes three and conquers salvation

In short, a matter of money and feelings. I send him some messages from time to time. Sometimes he doesn’t even answer me, other times he just sends me a “Hi”. As a parent, he acknowledges his mistakes, such as his decision to return to Africa after the divorce and let his wife fend for herself with two small children: They suffered a lot because of me and I’m sorry. But he also remembers having indulged in the attacker’s football talent: I took him to football school in Asti and then to that of Toro. Up to Juventus. Seeing him play and score fills me with pride and I wish I could celebrate with him.