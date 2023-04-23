On the streets of Guangzhou, the Volkswagen CC failed to change lanes, reversed and crashed into a Mercedes-Benz E. Netizens called it too bad.

The Volkswagen CC on the streets of Guangzhou failed to change lanes and reversed and crashed into a Mercedes-Benz E. Netizens called it too bad

Fast Technology News on April 23, recently a video of a Volkswagen CC failing to change lanes and reversing into a Mercedes-Benz E on the streets of Guangzhou went viral on the Internet, triggering heated discussions among netizens.

According to the driving recorder, the incident happened at noon on April 2. A Mercedes-Benz E was driving behind a Volkswagen CC. Unable to change lanes back.

Afterwards, the Volkswagen CC accelerated to catch up from the left lane and turned to the right. The Mercedes-Benz E insisted on giving way. The Volkswagen CC scratched the Mercedes-Benz E and then slammed on the brakes.

If the above series of operations were just a traffic accident, the next operation is unimaginable. The Volkswagen CC hit the Mercedes-Benz E in reverse gear, causing the bumper of the Mercedes-Benz E to fall off and the headlights to be damaged.

There are no official accident reports yet. According to a WeChat group chat, the wife of the suspected owner of the Mercedes-Benz E responded, “Volkswagen is fully responsible and pays 180,000 at its own expense.”