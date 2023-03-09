The photographer Emanuele Equitani retraced the tragic path of Chris McCandless and made an extraordinary reportage out of it, which you can see in the gallery above. There’s remote Denali Park, wilderness, ice. And the Magic Bus in which McCandless lived and died, immortalized by the book Into the Wild by Jon Krakauer (1996) and from the film by Sean Penn (2007), to the point of becoming a destination for more or less organized adventure travel. With controversy over the danger and the victims that have accumulated over the years. This is also why the Magic Bus was removed from its location.

On the trail of ‘Into the Wild’, 30 years later, the photos

It’s not the first time he’s gone over there: Equitani has been following theIditarod (he is the official photographer recognized by the race Commission) and as soon as he can he escapes to Alaska, attracted by something bigger than us. We interviewed him, discovering a character with many things to say.

Were you struck by Krakauer’s book, or Sean Penn’s film?

When the film came out (2007) I wasn’t immediately involved in it, for me Chris was one of the many guys who, going to the discovery of wild nature, had lost his life. However, two years after its release, I found the DVD in my hands and discovered the story of this boy.

What struck you about the story of Chris McCandless?

Chris had my exact same vision of nature and the same approach to it, in particular the idea that now, in this modern and technological world, we have to throw everything away in order to get lost in order to find ourselves.

You have adopted McCandless’s phrase: “Now I walk, in the wilderness” …

Yes, we come from nature and not from cities: entering nature and getting lost is the best way to go home.

His is a tragic story. Is there anything it can teach us?

Although death is a tragic aspect, even in death, indeed, especially in death, one must deserve the place in which to die. I think it’s an honor to go to the place you hold dear, in Chris’s case the wilderness of Alaska. Don’t get me wrong, of course I don’t think there is anything positive about death, just that of all the ways a life can end, the best way is to do what you love most.

Why are you so fascinated by Alaska, the Iditarod and the great north?

I never understood how this great passion came to me. At 12 or 13 I already thought of Alaska as a fantastic place even though I still didn’t know anything about this great land. One day I found a small black and white guide to Alaska for a few lire in a bookstore and I immediately bought it with the only money I had. From there, documenting myself, a real love was born.

Tell us about the Alaska expedition: how did you organize it?

On this last trip of mine, the expedition took little time thanks to a former Denali park ranger who helped me with the logistics, found me a cabin to sleep in, sled dogs and all.

Have you had any complications?

I was mostly afraid for my equipment as the temperature was below minus 30 degrees. But everything worked out great: snowy plains, forests and mountains, I felt at home!

How do you take pictures at minus 30 degrees?

Only on the last evening did I have a small problem, I had been photographing a splendid aurora borealis over a frozen lake for more than three hours at -30°, and I risked losing a few fingers or the entire right hand (where I kept the remote control of the reflex). I went to sleep not knowing if I should go and cut something the next day.

You used a sled pulled by twelve dogs. Tell us some anecdotes.

It wasn’t my first time dog sledding in Alaska, so it wasn’t new to me, but still, I’d never traveled such long distances before. A beautiful memory is a splendid dog in my pack who had never slept outside her: I was a little worried about her, but she behaved very well, a real sled dog from the great north!

What’s the wildest place you’ve come across in Alaska?

Denali Park is certainly in first place for the immense plains and wildlife, all surrounded by mountains that create a truly unique microclimate. But also the far north, the coast where Barrow is located, a small village with nothing around: hundreds of kilometers to be covered only by seaplane or small planes divide it from the inhabited areas of Alaska. Its real peculiarity is winter with three months of total darkness, the sun never comes.

And in Italy is there any wild place that gives you good vibes?

Surely the Casentino Forests for the landscapes and Abruzzo for the panoramas and the fauna. I attended these areas for photography courses with my friend Angelo Gandolfi, photographer of Oasis, practically my teacher; I was inspired by him and his shots for a long time, he always motivated me and above all he taught me how to move in the work of the photographer.

Tell us how you started being a photographer.

It all started with a broken compact camera. I was in Germany about ten years ago and the anti-vibration system of the small machine broke due to the cold. Once back home a friend made me buy a reflex and from there it was love at first sight for photography. At first I took pictures of landscapes, birds and reptiles in my area, so I started exhibiting and selling photos.

What drives you now?

I don’t do extreme hiking, just walk, that’s all. And this is what always pushes me towards new expeditions. I believe that the “finish” is no more important than the route, and however far it may go, however extreme the temperatures… everything I do is done primarily by single steps, nothing more.

About your work in the middle of nature, you write: “This is life for me, it’s my Russian roulette”. What does it mean?

In my job you never know what can happen, there are so many variables: temperatures, forests, bears, wolves, frozen lakes, and I’m always in the middle of it and I never know if something can go wrong… This is my Russian roulette .

How does it feel in the middle of nowhere with your camera in hand?

Continually thwarted inside and out. I feel insignificant compared to all the nature that surrounds me, especially in Alaska, everything is much bigger there! But still I feel good and at peace with myself, then comes photography.

Does the environment affect your photos?

I could never imagine living away from the woods, animals and above all from the great north, it’s only there that I truly feel like myself. And it is thanks to this love of mine that I try to take real photos, without so much useless refinement.

Points, clicks and stops?

That’s right, I don’t use Photoshop, I’d rather take hours for a good shot than shoot in a second and then spend hours on the computer editing it.

Any advice for those starting this job, or want to turn passion into work?

Humility: always remember that you will never “arrive”. On the contrary. However, I recommend starting with the exhibitions around any type of venue, it’s a good apprenticeship and you learn a lot, you meet interesting people and even a few negative comments are always good!

What qualities are needed for nature photography? How do you have to move?

If I always let myself be “kidnapped” by everything around me I certainly wouldn’t take good shots. There is a need for continuous concentration in the settings of the reflexes: especially when you have more than one and various lenses at the same time, you have to constantly keep a good balance between exposure time, aperture, white balance – and this is the minimum necessary! So be very careful in all situations.

What lens park are you using?

Only two, to remain as light as possible, a 100-400 for wildlife and a 24-105 for landscapes, portraits and reportage of all kinds. Then of course a myriad of batteries, a tripod and a remote control for remote shooting.

What other businesses do you dream of?

I would like to photograph something never photographed before, that is the real end of a glacier in the sea, the one that cannot be seen even from a few meters away from these “monsters”. I want to photograph them from underwater, I want to see and photograph their shape and their first contact with the seabed and the side walls of the submerged coast.

As for extreme feat, it’s not bad…

The danger is the collapse of large boulders weighing hundreds of kilos that detach from the glacier. If it happened with me down there, there’s certainly no need to study the ending.

Photo: Emanuele Equitani

For all other insights on Into the Wild and Chris MacCandless, click here.

