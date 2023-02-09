Venicemarathon launches the new and interesting promotion ‘Run with Who You Love’linked to the party of Saint Valentine and addressed to all lovers.

On the day of Tuesday 14 Februaryfrom 00.00 to 23.59, you can enroll in two and pay only one bib for all events organized by Venicemarathon (see list below). A unique and unmissable opportunity to run with those you love!

Registrations will take place exclusively onlinethrough the official websites of the events, and the promotion will be valid for the first 500 registered in each single race.

However, the couple will necessarily have to choose to run the same distance, in the same event.

Here are the races to which the promotion will be extended:

37^ Venicemarathon 42K-21K-10K (Venice, 22 October) www.venicemarathon.it ;

12^ Jesolo Moonlight Half Marathon &10K (Jesolo, 20 May) www.moonlighthalfmarathon.it;

7^ CMP Venice Night Trail (Venice, April 1) www.venicenightatrail.it ;