Home Sports on Valentine’s Day, run for 2, pay for 1 – Sport Marketing News
Sports

on Valentine’s Day, run for 2, pay for 1 – Sport Marketing News

by admin
on Valentine’s Day, run for 2, pay for 1 – Sport Marketing News

Venicemarathon launches the new and interesting promotion ‘Run with Who You Love’linked to the party of Saint Valentine and addressed to all lovers.

On the day of Tuesday 14 Februaryfrom 00.00 to 23.59, you can enroll in two and pay only one bib for all events organized by Venicemarathon (see list below). A unique and unmissable opportunity to run with those you love!

Registrations will take place exclusively onlinethrough the official websites of the events, and the promotion will be valid for the first 500 registered in each single race.

However, the couple will necessarily have to choose to run the same distance, in the same event.

Here are the races to which the promotion will be extended:

37^ Venicemarathon 42K-21K-10K (Venice, 22 October) www.venicemarathon.it;

12^ Jesolo Moonlight Half Marathon &10K (Jesolo, 20 May) www.moonlighthalfmarathon.it;

7^ CMP Venice Night Trail (Venice, April 1) www.venicenightatrail.it;

2^ Venice Lido Beach Trail (Venice Lido, September 24) www.venicelidobeachtrail.it.

See also  Serie B transfer market: from La Mantia to Forte, here are the goals for A

You may also like

Vialli’s daughters to the Pope: dad’s greatest wish

Jack Grealish wears Gucci in the Metaverse

Serie C, journalist Matteo Marani elected president: it...

Kevin Durant will play for the Phoenix Suns

Spal-Bari: free to travel, free to cheer

the report cards that we didn’t like —...

The new Mizuno Wave Mujin 9: maximum protection...

NBA Top 10 Plays of the Night |...

Probable formations of Milan Turin

Olympic media rights awarded to European Broadcasting Union...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy