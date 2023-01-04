Inter hope the Cameroonian goalkeeper stops the Nigerian striker as happened twice in the group stage of the 2019-20 Champions League: Victor, then at Lille, was without a shot in both the first and second legs and lost on both occasions

It will be a real African derby. The one between André Onana and Victor Osimhen promises to be one of the many exciting challenges of tonight’s Inter-Napoli. In the case of the Nerazzurri goalkeeper and Spalletti’s bomber it will be a… face to face given that the former Ajax will try in every way to “stop” the league’s top scorer, author of 9 goals in 11 Serie A matches in which he has hitherto taken the field. Easy business? Far from it… Yet Onana has already succeeded.

PARATE DA CHAMPIONS — Wearing the Cameroon and Nigeria shirts, the two never faced each other because in the 2019 edition of the African Cup of Nations, when the Super Eagles eliminated the Indomitable Lions 3-2 in the round of 16, Onana was in goal while Osimhen he remained on the bench all 90 minutes. On the other hand, they challenged each other in the 2019-20 edition of the Champions League: André was at Ajax and Victor at Lille. How did it end? With a double success for the Lancieri and André’s clean sheet both in the first leg (3-0 at home) and in the second leg (2-0 away) despite the 10 overall conclusions in the French mirror. Victor tried… to break through in both cases, but only got a yellow card. The 10 points won were not enough for Ajax to go through: Ten Hag’s team finished third in group H behind Valencia and Chelsea and were relegated to the Europa League. See also All England Roundup: He Bingjiao and Chen Yufei meet in the quarterfinals of women's singles

GOALS AND PARADES — More than three years after those challenges, Onana and Osimhen are facing each other again. They are both returning from a World Cup as spectators… or almost, given that André flew to Doha, but only played one game before arguing with coach Song and being expelled from Cameroon; Victor, on the other hand, failed to even qualify for Qatar 2022 and watched the event in front of the TV, like a simple enthusiast. It’s easy to imagine how much desire they both have for redemption. Good news for both Inzaghi and Spalletti. The Inter goalkeeper, who “stole” Handanovic’s place and has made 13 appearances so far, has won 6 times out of 7 in Serie A, but has only kept unbeaten goal on 2 occasions in the league. The Neapolitan, despite a muscle injury that forced him to stop for more than a month (from 7 September to his return on 16 October), had his best scoring average since he was in Italy and scores a goal every 100 minutes in Serie A . In the 6 post-injury games, he was a hurricane and scored 7 goals. More than 50 days have passed since 13 November, but Osimhen still scares Inzaghi and the Inter fans a lot. That’s why the Nerazzurri San Siro will rely on Onana’s saves tonight, more than ever stimulated by the African derby.

January 4th – 2.56pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

