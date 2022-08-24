Home Sports Onana at Milan: the meeting and the alternatives
Onana at Milan: the meeting and the alternatives

The French club has reiterated its intention to sell the player only outright, the Rossoneri are evaluating the alternatives

Jean Onana must be paid. The day in Bordeaux brought this news, to tell the rather expected truth: the French do not open up to the option preferred by Milan, which is now facing a crossroads. Buy it outright for between 5 and 7 million or move on, spend those millions elsewhere. For who? For a central defender or for another midfielder.

By the way, Raphael Onyedika is a possibility in sharp decline: between Milan and Midtjylland there is no agreement. The Danes still want 10 million, the chances are very low. Aster Vranckx, leaving Wolfsburg, remains a hypothesis, albeit the main one. Yes, Onana, even outright, has more chances.

