Home Sports Onana excluded from the World Cup with Cameroon: the background between Song and Eto’o
Sports

Onana excluded from the World Cup with Cameroon: the background between Song and Eto’o

by admin
Onana excluded from the World Cup with Cameroon: the background between Song and Eto’o

A heated argument, a “philosophical” clash, the role of Eto’o: what’s behind the exit from the World Cup of one of the protagonists

André Onana’s World Cup is already over, the Inter player has left his Cameroon retreat and is also about to leave Qatar. The noisy decision taken by the coaching staff, shared by the Federation and not contested by the player himself, came a couple of hours before the second world match against Serbia, but it’s not a bolt from the blue. It is the result of a clash between the Inter goalkeeper and his national coach who comes from much further away, well before the world event.

See also  Dzeko e Dumfries- Video Gazzetta.it

You may also like

Premier Padel, the Monterrey Major is underway. And...

World Cup South Korea vs Ghana, who can...

Pordenone fails the fifth acute in a row,...

Grealish: I admire Messi but Brazil is England’s...

The whole Messi clan flies to Qatar, the...

The youngsters of the World Cup and the...

Interview with Cafù: “Me, Brazil, Neymar, Paquetà, Roma...

World Cup Cameroon vs Serbia, who can win...

Udinese, here is the plan for Samardzic that...

Nba risultati – Milwaukee-Dallas, Orlando-Philadelphia, New York-Memphis

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy