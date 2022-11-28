André Onana’s World Cup is already over, the Inter player has left his Cameroon retreat and is also about to leave Qatar. The noisy decision taken by the coaching staff, shared by the Federation and not contested by the player himself, came a couple of hours before the second world match against Serbia, but it’s not a bolt from the blue. It is the result of a clash between the Inter goalkeeper and his national coach who comes from much further away, well before the world event.