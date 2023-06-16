Home » Onana for the aftermath of De Gea, Milan 5 million for Thuram but PSG are there too, Roma prank Juve for Morata?
Onana for the aftermath of De Gea, Milan 5 million for Thuram but PSG are there too, Roma prank Juve for Morata?

Onana for the aftermath of De Gea, Milan 5 million for Thuram but PSG are there too, Roma prank Juve for Morata?

Onana the successor of De Gea?

The future of André Onana it is increasingly uncertain. Between the stay atInter and the landing at Chelseaalso comes the Manchester United Of Ten Hag who has known the Cameroonian goalkeeper since the time of theAjax. The cumbersome presence of David De Gea it might discourage Drunkwho certainly wouldn’t play in the shadow of Old Trafford to do the latter, but it cannot be ruled out that By Gea he would carve out a supporting role, as he was for Samir Handanovič in the nerazzurri. The Milanese club, for the avoidance of doubt, would more than willingly keep the goalkeeper a Milanoit remains to be understood if and what type of offer will arrive and at that point what to do will be evaluated.

Milan, watch out for PSG

Il Milan in recent weeks it seems to have exceeded theInter in the race to Marcus Thuram. From 1 July the attacker is free to disengage from the Borussia Monchengladbachleaving the Bundesliga to veer to other shores.

Milan are aiming decisively at Thuram

Milan are aiming decisively at Thuram

The player is considering more options, the Milan put on the bench 5 million per year, but the usual Paris Saint Germain let it be known that no expense is ever spared. The last word belongs to Thuramwho would play as a starter at Milan, in France instead the competition is called Kylian Mbappe.

Morata: Rome enters

On the market front the Juventus she seemed to want to start again from him. Alvaro Morata is now at home Torinoma la Roma he decided to put a spanner in the black and whites’ works and to pounce on the player decisively. the centre-forward ofAtletico Madrid in fact, he would be close to marrying the Giallorossi cause.

See also  Opening nightclubs in Italy, Cts: yes in the white zone and with the Green pass - breaking latest news

Capitoline fans dream of a couple with Paulo Dybalathe two after the experience in black and white would therefore find themselves in the shadow of Colosseumwith the Old lady which is preparing to collect the sensational hoax. There are still no certainties and black and white signatures, but in the last few hours Morata and the Roma they would be really close. The Spanish press does not deny it and the Italian press confirms it. Thus Juve thinks about holding back Moise Keanwhich a few weeks ago seemed with a foot and a half nice list of transferables.

