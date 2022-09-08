Convincing debut for the Cameroonian goalkeeper despite the two goals and the consequent knockout of the Nerazzurri. Reflexes, power, personality, but a mid-shot amnesia could turn the script upside down

Not just negative notes. In the knockout against Bayern Munich at the first European outing, Simone Inzaghi also collected some positive signals. Some reasons that can give hope also in perspective. One above all: André Onana, launched into the fray in a hangover evening and left the field with his head held high despite the two goals collected. The 26-year-old Cameroonian puts reflexes, technique and personality into it, immediately falling into the role. And in the end he passes the exam, even with the help of that bit of luck that – as they say – helps the daring.

Steady nerves — Thrown into the fray in place of captain Handanovic, Onana first of all had the ability to enter the game immediately. Strong nerves, well planted legs and reactive muscles right from the start, because the Germans tried without stopping and without compliments. They also did it with some insistence, especially in the first 24 minutes that preceded the advantage signed by Sané. But Onana has always replied present: three relatively easy low-grip conclusions, two high releases with the right timing and four shots rejected with as many feline reflexes. The Cameroonian showed off a pretty good repertoire, starting with the twitch in the 23rd minute following an attempt by Muller or the last minute interventions on Kimmich (in the first half) and on Mané (in the second half). After neutralizing six opponents ‘shots in the first 24’, Onana missed the half miracle out of Sané, however the author of an alien play. See also Even Media: The performance of Dalian natives far exceeded expectations. Xie Hui's debut as coach of the Super League was well received – yqqlm

Good star — The performance of the Cameroonian also proved to be up to par in the second half, when Inter suffered less while lending their side to dangerous reversals. However, Onana was able to take the spotlight by saying no to Mané in the 68th minute, thus avoiding a too severe sinking. At the end of the evening, the Cameroonian closed with 18 interventions, of which five or six providential. But he also took a big risk, thanks to a lightness on an apparently harmless ball following a deflection by Bastoni in the 65th minute, just a few moments before the doubling decided by D’Ambrosio’s own goal: a high hold too soft, the ball slipping away climbing it up to touch the rebound post, in a dynamic that immediately brought to mind the almost own goal of Pagliuca at Usa ’94. As then, wood proved to be a friend, giving Onana positive marks and judgments (all in all).

8 September – 08:31

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

