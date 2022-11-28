After the breakup, the coach opens up to his reinstatement, but specifies that “there are rules to be respected”. And Inter are waiting to understand the fate of their player

André Onana’s strange World Cup may not be over yet. “It depends on him”, said coach Rigobert Song after Cameroon’s 3-3 draw with Serbia. In fact, the Inter goalkeeper did not go in goal in today’s match, dismissed due to a “wrong attitude”, according to what the Cameroonian football federation said. Behind it there is an argument with the coach, which led to the hierarchies being overturned a few hours into the second day, causing the deputy, Epassy, ​​to go onto the pitch.

Song’s words — Onana slammed the door away, knowing that such a disruption could mean the end of his World Cup. After the match, however, Song wanted to reach out to him. Or, at least, leave the hot potato of the final decision to him: “The player is still part of the group, it’s up to him to decide what to do. There are rules to respect. If he follows them, he can stay,” he explained.

Inter at the window — At this point, all that remains is to wait for the answer from the goalkeeper. That he will have to arrive before this Friday, the date of the last group match that Cameroon will play against Brazil. Inter remain an interested spectator of the story, waiting to understand when their goalkeeper will return from the expedition to Qatar. See also Inter-Lukaku: Chelsea want Dumfries, it's up to the clubs to find an agreement

November 28 – 2.57pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

