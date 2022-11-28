Home Sports Onana, the Cameroon coach Song: “The World Cup is over? He decides whether to stay”
Sports

Onana, the Cameroon coach Song: “The World Cup is over? He decides whether to stay”

by admin
Onana, the Cameroon coach Song: “The World Cup is over? He decides whether to stay”

After the breakup, the coach opens up to his reinstatement, but specifies that “there are rules to be respected”. And Inter are waiting to understand the fate of their player

André Onana’s strange World Cup may not be over yet. “It depends on him”, said coach Rigobert Song after Cameroon’s 3-3 draw with Serbia. In fact, the Inter goalkeeper did not go in goal in today’s match, dismissed due to a “wrong attitude”, according to what the Cameroonian football federation said. Behind it there is an argument with the coach, which led to the hierarchies being overturned a few hours into the second day, causing the deputy, Epassy, ​​to go onto the pitch.

Song’s words

Onana slammed the door away, knowing that such a disruption could mean the end of his World Cup. After the match, however, Song wanted to reach out to him. Or, at least, leave the hot potato of the final decision to him: “The player is still part of the group, it’s up to him to decide what to do. There are rules to respect. If he follows them, he can stay,” he explained.

Inter at the window

At this point, all that remains is to wait for the answer from the goalkeeper. That he will have to arrive before this Friday, the date of the last group match that Cameroon will play against Brazil. Inter remain an interested spectator of the story, waiting to understand when their goalkeeper will return from the expedition to Qatar.

See also  Inter-Lukaku: Chelsea want Dumfries, it's up to the clubs to find an agreement

November 28 – 2.57pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

On the 27th, Jiang Dongyun won the 4-game...

Labor market, how is employee employment in Italy:...

The 22nd victory over the 2nd World Cup...

The Hangzhou Women’s U17 Team won the runner-up...

The Prosecco Run returns on 4 December: three...

The third round of the league ends, Zhejiang...

Niclas Füllkrug, Germany’s surprise at the World Cup:...

Germany draws with Spain and avoids shock elimination....

Cameroon-Serbia 3-3: gol di Castelletto, Pavlovic, Milinkovic, Mitrovic,...

Premier Padel, the Monterrey Major is underway. And...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy