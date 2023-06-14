Onana to Chelsea to have Koulibaly and keep Lukaku-breaking latest news

Of Monica Colombo

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi in conversation for three hours with Marotta and Ausilio. The strategy for strengthening and the objectives: to win the Scudetto and qualify for at least the knockout stages of the Champions League

Appointment on July 13, the day designated for the meeting. Meanwhile Simone Inzaghi, before the long-awaited holidays after the Istanbul final, met with the Nerazzurri elite to take stock of the season and plan strategies for the upcoming transfer market. Three hour meeting with the president Zhang and the CEO Beppe Marotta (both expected today in the Cathedral for a last farewell to Silvio Berlusconi) and obviously the sporting director Piero Ausilio. The will of the Nerazzurri club emerges from the top to return to playing a leading role in the league next season, after being overtaken by Milan two years ago and never realistically participating in the race this year, having racked up 12 defeats. The hunt for the second star, also pursued by the Rossoneri cousins, has started.

Not only. The European dimension achieved with the glittering game offered against Manchester City shouldn’t be reduced in the next edition. The need to attract new investors puts Inter in a position to act minimum goal for the year that will be the transition to the round of 16 of the Champions League. The ambition of the entire environment is to attempt to replicate this season’s fantastic ride starting from the assumption that the next strengthening campaign will still be under the banner of sustainability and self-financing (it should not be forgotten that the next budget will close with a deficit of 80 million). See also Vialli, champion in his own way. The editorial of the director Stefano Barigelli

This is why in the talks that Ausilio will have already today in London with Chelsea, the sale of Onana, for 50 million, is not a taboo topic. After all, in the squad that Pochettino coaches, there are so many redundancies that they can represent first-rate reinforcements for Inter. Inter’s executives are obviously aiming to renew Lukaku’s loan, perhaps for more contained figures, also considering that the Belgian giant has no intention of leaving Milan, as he hinted yesterday on social media. Thanking the fans for their love, returned to the disappointment of Istanbul. a feeling of m.. for all of us who love this club. But Inter are still hungry and we’ll go back to fighting with the hope of one day reaching that moment where history is written.

Not the only blues player of interest. Eyes on the almost 32-year-old Kalidou Koulibaly, whose knowledge of the Italian league makes him preferable to Chalobah (the expert ex-Naples centre-back who is attractive on loan). In midfield we follow Loftus Cheek but with less interest. Output chapter: to Dzeko, which could end up with Montella at Fenerbahe, the contract will not be renewed. Handanovic will salute and if at the same time Onana bids farewell, heading for Stamford Bridge, the pursuit will start with one between Vicario and Sommer. Brozovic will leave Pinetina only if he asks for it, in this case the profile of Frattesi is preferred to Milinkovic Savic. Simone Inzaghi instead renewed the contract later: at the moment the extension is not considered a priority by the club. See also Bailuyuan Equestrian Venue Open kicks off-Western Net (Shaanxi News Net)

Monza is also looking for partners. In the last few hours the name of Evangelios Marinakis, a politician, entrepreneur, shipowner, has been approached to the Brianza club. He has met the Monza owner in the past to negotiate only a package of minority shares. But the negotiation is in its initial stages, with a still uncertain ending.