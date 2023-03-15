Many council chamber hours and one judgment arrived a few minutes before midnight for the murder of carabiniere Mario Cerciello Rega: the sentences of 24 and 22 years of the two American students were canceled with postponement. The judges of the Supreme Court have decided that a new appeal process is needed to evaluate the concurrence of Gabriel Christian Natale Hjorth and the aggravating circumstances against his friend Finnegan Lee Elder. Thus the decision of the judges of the Court of Cassation regarding the murder of the carabiniere Mario Cerciello Rega, which took place on 26 July 2019.

Some underestimation but no ambiguity: the judges of the Court of Cassation reduce the shadows that have affected the narrative (above all defensive) of the murder of Mario Cerciello Rega, the carabiniere stabbed to death at the age of 35 on 26 July 2019, behind the monumental Palazzo of justice. The military operation was routine. Bermuda shorts and t-shirt worn by the victim and his colleague Andrea Varriale that night plus the absence of a weapon had favored the idea of ​​an unorthodox police operation. Then the debate on the exhibition of the ordinance card had exploded. Shown or not? Yes, according to the survivor Varriale. No, according to the defendants.

Was it true, then, as theorized by the defense that the two Americans were convinced they were dealing with criminals? The theme is swept away by pg Francesca Loy according to which the two knew they were dealing with members of the police force having seen them shortly before in Trastevere in the prologue of the evening during which they had tried to obtain coke: the carabinieri had stopped following the purchase in fact. One of them wasn’t enough, Natale, an expert in Italian, understood from the shouts that they were carabinieri and in fact fled when he realized that they had killed one. Therefore, it was impossible for Loy to separate the trial fate of the two young Americans as attempted above all by Natale’s defenders (Francesco Petrelli and Roberto Capra) to whom the prosecution had accused the planning of the evening. The idea of ​​diving into the Trastevere nightlife in search of nocturnal “doping” came from Christmas. But Christmas also the plan to retaliate against Sergio Brugiatelli, the intermediary of those pushers who had slipped him aspirin instead of coke by stealing his backpack. See also Martin Caceres has signed with Cagliari

A murder committed in tandem therefore: at two in the morning the carabinieri arrive in Prati for the appointment established with the intention of recovering Brugiatelli’s backpack. The boys see them coming. Elder hides a marine knife in his hoodie. The carabinieri are unarmed, their predictions – to avert an extortion attempt put in place by two kids – turn out to be wrong. Elder, the borderline boy, the angry young man with an addiction to hashish and drugs behind him, takes the initiative and in twenty seconds delivers eleven stab wounds to Cerciello. Nothing manages to do Varriale, blocked by Christmas. Finally, the escape to the hotel where they will be arrested shortly after.

