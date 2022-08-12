PAVIA

The provincial championship of the third category will start on 18 September, in which 29 teams will participate, one of which is out of the ranking, the Cassolese B, while the first team of the lomellino club participates in the second category. Up until the end there was talk of the possible loan of a “Milanese on the border” to complete the workforce; then, however, it was not like that.

Girone A: Albonese, Atletico Lomello, Borgarello, Ceranova, Cilavegna Olimpic95, Concordia Pavese, Giovanile Carbonara, Giussago, Guinzano, Olimpic Cilavegna, Olympia Torrevecchia, Real Vidigulfo, Cassolese (out of the ranking), Villanova and Zinasco.

Girone B: Aquilotti Celeres, Varzi, Audax Travacò, Carpignanese, Casei, Castelletto, Clastidium, Copiano, Folgore, Portalbera, New Team Oltrepo 2007, Real Casei, Salicevallestaffora and Santacristinese.

The two provincial rounds change face compared to the previous season, in which the Oltrepadane and Lomelline formations were included in round A, the Pavesi in B; this time, however, the choice was to favor shorter trips, avoiding, for example, trips from Varzi, in the upper Oltrepo, to the Lomelline Albonese or Cilavegna. Group A will be 15 because, as mentioned, it includes the second team from Cassolese. Formula identical to previous seasons: first promoted directly to second; from second to fifth classified in the play offs. In the last years of Terza’s sports, 6 teams have always been promoted by the Pavia Delegation: the 2 winners of the groups plus the 2 of the playoffs, but there was also the regional repechage of the 2 losers of the play outs. The 2 provincial Juniores groups were then officialized, both with 10 teams, up for grabs 2 promotions at the regional Juniores tournament B. –