He fought, but Adam Ondra was unexpectedly betrayed by his excellent discipline. After sixth place in the combined team at the World Championships in Bern, they still have to fight for a place at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. “The whole championship is a disappointment, it’s difficult to try,” admits Ondra in an interview sent to the Czech media. The best Czech sports climber took eighth place twice in the combination in addition to sixth place.

