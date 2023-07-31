Home » one billion in 10 years – breaking latest news
one billion in 10 years

one billion in 10 years – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

Manchester United has renewed the partnership with Adidas which has lasted since 2002 when the German company took over from Nike. Durer until June 2035 with a guaranteed minimum of 105 million per season

the agreement made official by Manchester United with Adidas is sensational. It is a marriage, which has lasted since 2002 when Nike took over, between the English club and the German company which will be valid for another 10 years, expiring on June 30, 2035, with an increase in the fee. In fact, the previous agreement of 750 million pounds (currently 874.2 million euros) has been moved to the one, also ten-year, of 900 million pounds (1.049 billion euros).

A stratospheric figure announced by the Red Devils: Manchester United are pleased to confirm that they have renewed their main partnership with Adidas, as the club’s official kit supplier. The new deal will continue the partnership for a further 10 years to June 2035 and provides for a minimum cash guarantee of £900m, subject to certain adjustments, the stock exchange said. In essence, therefore, we are talking about a guaranteed minimum of 90 million pounds per year, currently equal to around 105 million euros per season. In comparison between the other clubs, currently the only Italian company to be linked to Adidas is Juventus, which signed the agreement with the German clothing house in 2019 with an expiration in 2027. Data in hand, the one between the German company and the bianconeri are worth a total of 408 million euros over the course of eight years, with an average of 51 million euros per year. With United, Adidas goes further and breaks through the total billion. Signal of the supremacy in Europe of the Premier League.

July 31, 2023 (change July 31, 2023 | 3:48 pm)

