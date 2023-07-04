Home » One child, no child, laughs Hertl. After a difficult season, he finally found more time for his sons
Sports

One child, no child, laughs Hertl. After a difficult season, he finally found more time for his sons

by admin

Instead of Riga to Hawaii. While a year ago hockey forward Tomáš Hertl did not hesitate to arrive at the World Championship and helped win a bronze medal after ten years, this time he chose a well-deserved rest after a demanding season. Above all, he wanted to spend time with his two-year-old son, Tobias, and also with his second child, Theo, who was born this February. “No one believes it, but as they say, one child, no child,” said a laughing Hertl, indicating that only with the second child did the real work begin at home.

See also  From Messi to Fati!Barcelona 10 completes inheritance and another painting is born_goal

You may also like

PSG Announces Farewell to Christophe Galtier and Welcomes...

Wimbledon 2023 results: Elena Rybakina avoids upset against...

Portland wants a third team for Herro if...

Inter: via Brozovic now all about Lukaku

Chinese team dominates at Zagreb Table Tennis Challenge,...

two French riders start a breakaway

Paolo Bertolucci on the Berrettini crisis: “Satta’s fault?...

Javier Aguirre Expresses Solidarity with Diego Cocca and...

Suspension of Public Opening: Temporary Closure of Huangshi...

Asd Ragusa Calcio 1949, Puma continues to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy