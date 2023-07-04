One child, no child, laughs Hertl. After a difficult season, he finally found more time for his sons

Instead of Riga to Hawaii. While a year ago hockey forward Tomáš Hertl did not hesitate to arrive at the World Championship and helped win a bronze medal after ten years, this time he chose a well-deserved rest after a demanding season. Above all, he wanted to spend time with his two-year-old son, Tobias, and also with his second child, Theo, who was born this February. “No one believes it, but as they say, one child, no child,” said a laughing Hertl, indicating that only with the second child did the real work begin at home.

