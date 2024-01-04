“One city, ten ski resorts” Southerners work hard for skiing | Jimu News

Title: “Chasing the Light: How Southerners Work Hard for Skiing in the North”

Yesterday, our editor received an article from a colleague about the joy of southerners in the north during the winter. As a fellow southerner and a skiing enthusiast, the editor expressed his surprise at the range of skiing options that are available right at the doorstep of southerners.

Can you imagine a southern city with ten ski resorts? Can you imagine a Xinjiang person living in the south, or finding the joy of skiing? Today, let us delve into the world of southerners and their pursuit of skiing, and discover just how hard it is.

Feng Shuyu, a 15-year-old boy from Chongqing, has embarked on a journey north once again, in preparation for the 14th National Winter Games. This year, Chongqing has set up a snowboarding team for the first time, competing in all projects and making their debut appearance at the National Winter Games.

Feng Shuyu started his skiing journey at an indoor ski resort in Wulong District, training under the guidance of his father, Feng Xianqiao. Their dedication is evident, with a six-hour drive every weekend for training in the early days of Feng Shuyu’s skiing.

As the sport gained popularity in Chongqing, several indoor and outdoor ski resorts were established, allowing residents to easily access skiing facilities. Feng Shuyu’s growth story reflects the hard work and effort put in by southerners to pursue their passion for skiing.

Today, Chongqing boasts a total of ten ski resorts, including eight outdoor resorts and two indoor resorts in the main city. Furthermore, statistics from the Chongqing Winter Sports Management Center indicate that more than 4.88 million people have participated in ice and snow sports in Chongqing since 2018.

The dedication of snow lovers in Chongqing is underscored by the availability of various ski resorts, both indoor and outdoor. Kazakh snowboarder Shati’s decision to become a coach in Chongqing highlights the commitment and enthusiasm of southerners towards snow sports.

Feng Shuyu’s success in competitive skiing speaks volumes about the perseverance and passion of southern skiers. With his eyes set on the 14th National Winter Games, Feng Shuyu hopes to inspire more southern children to fall in love with the sport of skiing.

In conclusion, the journey of southerners for skiing goes beyond geographical and climatic limitations. Their perseverance, dedication, and joy in the pursuit of skiing serve as a testament to their indomitable spirit.

Reporter: Gu Xun

