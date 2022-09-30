“Virtual” Juve exists: it has a coach and 24 players in the squad. And he plays between A and B, after having made a move to the Juventus Under 23 formation, renamed “Next Gen” since last summer. Excluding those who have chosen abroad to continue their career or those who have not yet gone beyond Serie C, the three young people that the club has brought to the first team, namely Fagioli, Miretti and Soulé, are not the only ones to reward the Second team project, the only one present in Italy since summer 2018.