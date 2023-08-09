Home » One dead after riots by Croatian fans in Athens
Sports

One dead after riots by Croatian fans in Athens

by admin
One dead after riots by Croatian fans in Athens

A Greek fan was killed in a violent riot by Croatian football fans in Athens on Monday evening. The 22-year-old was seriously injured by several knife wounds and died, the Greek state broadcaster ERTnews reported on Tuesday, citing the police. There were 96 arrests.

The Croatian fans had traveled to the match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb in the third round of the Champions League qualification on Tuesday. The game has now been cancelled.

Despite an agreement between the clubs not to allow opposing fans to the games, between 150 and 200 hooligans entered Greece overland on Monday, media reports. The television showed mobile phone videos of a convoy of minibuses and cars on the highway between northern Greece and Athens. It was initially unclear why the Greek police did not intervene at the border or later on the motorway.

“Will do everything to clarify”

Dinamo supporters rioted in the Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfia where the game was to be played at the Opap Arena. TV footage showed fans burning garbage cans and dry branches, smashing cars and shop windows, and fighting Greek supporters. Eight people were injured and taken to the hospital.

“We will do everything we can to clarify how this could have happened,” said Greek State Secretary Thanasis Kontogeorgis on TV channel Skai. Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Oikonomou canceled a meeting planned for Tuesday with the Albanian Interior Minister because of the incidents and traveled back to Athens.

See also  Eintracht Frankfurt: That's why Oliver Glasner is about to be eliminated

You may also like

Analyzing Vlatko Andonovski’s Role in the USA’s World...

Tribute to Berlusconi, ‘president always in the heart’...

France Defeats Morocco 4-0 in Quarter-Finals of 2023...

The coup de force of Mathieu Van der...

Canadian Open: Caroline Wozniacki wins comfortably on return...

Czestochowa beat Limassol at home for the start...

Mattia Furlani gold and record at the Under...

Champions League game canceled after deadly riot

Colombian Striker Rafael Santos Borré to Seek More...

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. hit on the left...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy