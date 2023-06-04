One dead in accident at Ironman EM

The accidental death of a motorcycle pilot overshadows the Ironman European Championship in Hamburg. The rider of an escort motorcycle was killed in a head-on collision with a triathlon competitor on the bike course on Sunday. The police operations manager confirmed to the ARD “Sportschau” that the motorcyclist had died at the scene of the accident.

The participant was seriously injured, but according to the current status not in mortal danger. The cameraman on the motorcycle was slightly injured and was taken to the hospital like the triathlete. ARD canceled its live broadcast.

The accident happened 2:25 hours after take-off on a straight stretch parallel to a dike. The collision occurred for unknown reasons. “The background to the collision – whether it was medically necessary for the motorcyclist – is purely speculative,” said the ARD operations manager. “It’s almost impossible to explain whether there was any evasive behavior because it’s a straight stretch. Actually an unspectacular route for this area.”

Race continued despite accident

In the ARD live broadcast, the former Ironman World Champion Sebastian Kienle warned as an expert: “There are far too many motorcycles on the road.” There had been concerns even before the race because of the narrow bike course in some places.

After the scene of the accident was cordoned off, there was the absurd scene that the triathletes had to carry their bikes across the dike. Despite the incident, the race was not abandoned. According to the Hamburg organizers, the decision will be made in the USA. The World Triathlon Corporation, which owns the Ironman brand and markets it worldwide, is based in Tampa, Florida.