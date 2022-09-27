Union Calcio Basso Pavese hit twice cold: first by an unleashed Melluccio, then at the beginning of the second half by Frasca

VISTARINO

The derby is from Vistarino, who scores a goal in time and in the end celebrates, with songs and jumps of joy, inside the locker room that is far too narrow to contain all those who wanted and tried to enter. The Union Calcio Basso Pavese foams instead of anger for the second consecutive Sunday, that is after the insult suffered against Casalpusterlengo, and then for an all-provincial challenge from which he wanted to get more. The Vistarino, led on the bench by Mr. Armentano and behind the safety net (as disqualified) by an unleashed Sconfietti (formerly on duty, for having played as a player in the then Villanterio, before the merger), starts strong, surprising with rapid restarts a Union Calcio trying to play the game.

lightning advantage

Uncontainable Marcello Melluccio, shoulder of the more experienced Frasca, who after just 2 minutes opens the safe of the derby, realizing with his right, from the top of the penalty area, a fabulous goal, with the ball that goes to the opposite corner of the brings defense, for the first time in the league, from Di Chiazza. Union Calcio could also have a small excuse, not being able to field people of the caliber of Valente, Puccio, Pistorino and Coccu at the same time.

Collected the goal cold, Union Calcio tries to regroup, pushing on the outside and looking for crosses from the flanks and shots from outside. But unbalancing a bit, risking the stretches of the Vistarino, with Melluccio definitely the extra man. Just the number 10 at 5 ‘has the ball of doubling on his feet, but face to face with the goalkeeper kicks a little to the side. At 9 ‘Bosio tries with the right, just wide. Again Melluccio at 10 ‘diagonally looking for the farthest corner, Di Chiazza puts in a corner, and at 15’ always puts on the bottom from an excellent position, after a retort by Di Chiazza, on a diagonal by Captain Manzoni.

union hit cold again

Even at the start of the second half, Union Calcio tries to increase pace and center of gravity, but once again cold is punished. Melluccio goes down to the left, looking up and brushing underneath brings a cross to the kiss for Frasca, who finally stamps the derby with his head. Mister Nordi with the first changes tries to change the inertia of the match. But it is still Frasca (11 ‘) with the right, to put the shivers with a little ball on the bottom. Union Calcio spins the ball, tries to open on the outside, but fails to break through.

Again the Vistarino, with the usual Melluccio (22 ‘) who flies and kicks on Di Chiazza in low output. Then a great whirlwind of changes, with so much blessed youth on the field. Union Calcio is looking for a game to reopen the derby, but the excellent home defense makes no mistake. And so, after 4 ‘of recovery, the party can begin. First on the pitch with the fans and then in the locker room. –