One hundred million for the new Arechi, ‘the most modern stadium in Italy’ – Calcio

With an investment of almost one hundred million euros (95 million), the Campania Region is preparing to completely renovate the Arechi stadium in Salerno. The restyling project was presented in the afternoon by the governor Vincenzo De Luca: “We will have a covered stadium as in all civil realities”, said the former mayor of Salerno, explaining that the works will continue “with the triple shift” and that the goal is to have the most modern stadium in Italy ready “by December 2025”.





“We will equip the structure with a photovoltaic system, there will be hospitality areas and 18 Sky boxes. Furthermore, the design choice is to make a single flight of steps, so there will no longer be two rings and this will improve visibility.





It will be a stadium on a level with the Juventus Stadium which will also be able to host international events and tournaments” and in the rooms below the Curva Sud “the Salernitana museum will be built”.





The capacity will remain 35,000 spectators even if interventions will be made in the corners to connect the four sectors. There will be no demolitions, but the existing structure will be integrated. A visibility study has been done so that everyone can have an excellent view of the playing field, while the roof will provide power for the stadium when in use and the city when not in use.





Engineer Cristina Landi explained that “the new stadium will be modern, avant-garde and inclusive, therefore free of architectural barriers. There will also be a lounge overlooking the sea”.





While waiting for the works to start (next year) and the stadium to be ready, De Luca hypothesizes, among other things, that Salernitana can play in the other stadium in Salerno, the Vestuti, “full of history but falling to pieces” This would involve a further investment of 15 million by the Region to be able to use it temporarily, with a capacity of 15,000 spectators.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

