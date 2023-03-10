As of: 03/04/2023 9:43 p.m

As President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino banned the “One Love” armband. Now he is calling for a dialogue – before the women’s World Cup in the summer. But New Zealand and Australia are not Qatar either.

On Saturday (March 4th, 2023) the International Football Association Board (IFAB) met for its annual general assembly. And Gianni Infantino, 52, President of FIFA, was there too. This meeting was not just about confirming a test phase, which should contribute to more transparency in VAR decisions.

It was also about freedom of expression in football, the so-called “One Love” armband and the women’s World Cup. But one after anonther.

FIFA, the “One Love” armband and a show of force

When the men’s World Cup took place in Qatar in November and December, the German Football Association and six other European associations would have liked to have worn a captain’s armband with a heart in front of bright colors and the inscription “One Love”. They all wanted to set an example for tolerance and diversity and against exclusion.

They didn’t like that at all at FIFA, they also banned the wearing of the “One Love” bandage. However, only immediately before the start of the tournament. Until then, the world association had left the DFB and its fellow campaigners in the dark. It was a demonstration of power by the world association – and an action that caused discussions and shakes of the head.

And now, at the IFAB General Assembly, someone actually asked about the rules of football, about the World Cup and also about the “One Love” bandage. Infantino responded that one could have interpreted a certain purification in his words. But you didn’t have to.

Infantino promises a dialogue

In any case, Infantino spoke of a “learning process”, and at one point he said: “What we want to do better this time is to engage in dialogue with everyone involved, with the captains, the federations, the players in general and with FIFA.” It must be possible to express positions, values ​​or feelings without doing so “to hurt others”.

And because Infantino was in such a hurry, he immediately made a promise. FIFA, said Infantino, is seeking dialogue and a solution will be found before the Women’s World Cup. What exactly he meant, how he imagines a solution, he did not explain.

Of course it still sounded great. Tolerance, diversity, dialogue, really great. But Infantino’s sudden deployment might have had a small catch.

Qatar or New Zealand and Australia – the subtle differences

The Women’s World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20, 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. There are two countries that have very little in common with Qatar, the host of the men’s World Cup. Homosexuality, to name just one example, is a criminal offense in Qatar. Whipping, imprisonment or even the death penalty are possible.

Immediately before the start of the tournament, the Qatar World Cup ambassador and former national soccer player Khalid Salman had homosexuality in the ZDF documentary “Geheimsache Qatar” as “mental damage” designated.

Nevertheless, Infantino has always defended the World Cup in Qatar and he has often praised the emirate. Once he encouraged those present at an event to shout “Qatar, Qatar”, it was a bizarre performance. Infantino, on the other hand, rarely criticized the host country, not even when Qatar’s World Cup ambassador made such a fool of himself just before the tournament started. There was so much to criticize.

Protest actions in Australia and New Zealand unlikely

Things are different in Australia and New Zealand. It is hardly to be expected that the footballers, their national teams or even the associations will consider similar protest actions, Infantino does not have to fear a new “One Love” bandage this time.

It promises to be much easier with the learning process, dialogue and tolerance.