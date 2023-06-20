[One Minute in China]”Brother Running” embraced Messi and was accused of running to freedom. The CCP deleted the post | Family Planning | Heavy Rain in South China

[NewTangDynastyNewsBeijingtimeJune192023]Next, please read a set of China news bulletins.

“Running Brother” embraced Messi and was accused of running to freedom, the CCP deleted the post

A young Chinese football fan jumped off the stadium stands in Beijing on the 15th, hugged Argentine star Lionel Messi and then ran on the stadium. Netizens dubbed him “Brother Running”. According to CNN analysis, the fan was so bold that he rushed through the security line, which has become a symbol of “freedom” and “youthful vitality” in many people’s minds. At present, many content related to this fan has been deleted.

The CCP’s family planning has brought bad results, and young people get married later and later

In the past, the CCP promoted “family planning” and advocated “late marriage and late childbearing”. Now it has become an obstacle for the authorities to implement the three-child policy. In 2020, China‘s average age at first marriage was 28.67 years old, an increase of 3.78 years from the average age at first marriage in 2010 (24.89 years old). In 2022, the number of marriages in China will be 6.833 million, a record low since 1986.

South China’s rainstorm and flood control level 4 expanded to 8 provinces

There have been heavy rains in many places in southern China recently, and severe water accumulation has occurred. According to the development of the flood situation, in addition to continuing to maintain the four-level emergency response to flood control in Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, and Guizhou, the CCP officials added Guangxi and Jiangsu, expanding the scope to 8 provinces.

There are 460 million middle-income people in China with a monthly income of NT$13,000

Chinese scholar Li Shi previously published an article pointing out that there are 460 million people in China with an average monthly income of about 3,000 RMB (about NT$12,900), which can be regarded as a “middle-income” group, accounting for about 1/3 of the total population. But he emphasized that a middle income does not mean a good life.

