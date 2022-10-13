Home Sports One more lever?Barcelona will face financial nightmare if they miss the Champions League round of 16 – yqqlm
Original title: Another leverage?Barca face financial nightmare if they miss Champions League round of 16

In the Champions League group stage that ended this morning, Barcelona drew 3-3 with Inter Milan, and the team has lost the initiative to qualify. Right now, Barcelona need to create a miracle to avoid missing out on the €21 million bonus for qualifying for the Champions League group.

For Barcelona, ​​in order to qualify for the group stage, they must defeat Inter Milan. However, witnessed by 92,302 spectators at Camp Nou, the Red and Blue Army drew 3-3 with the visiting Nerazzurri, which made it possible for Barcelona to have a second consecutive game. Failed to qualify for the Champions League this season. It is worth mentioning that if they fail to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds, the Barcelona board will be very worried.

According to Spanish media reports, last weekend, Barcelona submitted a budget of 1.25 billion pounds for this season, and the Barcelona board believes that the team can not only enter the Champions League round of 16, but also enter the quarter-finals. Then, their hopes are gradually turning into illusions. For Barcelona, ​​which is experiencing financial difficulties, this is a nightmare.

While Barca remain at the top of the table ahead of the weekend’s Clasico, the mood at the Nou Camp is depressing. Coach Xavi said after the draw with Inter: “I’m disappointed, sad, frustrated, I’m angry. I have to criticize myself, we don’t deserve to be in the Champions League. It hurts me, but it’s the truth, I want to tell the fans Apologize because we made mistakes. We were determined to succeed, but we failed again, so we have to apologize to the fans. I want to tell them we will try to turn things around and win the championship.”

