One of the most beautiful and least known excursions in Lombardy is the one to walk to Lago Emet, near Madesimo, in Valle Spluga. It is one of trekking near Milan to do in the day, suitable for everyone, quite easy (about 2 hours).

You can also stop at refuge per sleep and eat, or camp with one tent around the lake, as we did this summer, surrounded by Alpine peaks. A total immersion in nature, often alone, bro marmot and the colors of the summer Alpine flowers, under a starry sky that is impossible to imagine in the city. Let’s see how to do the trek of one or two days on one of the most beautiful lakes in the Alps.

Excursions in Lombardy, to Lake Emet

The path that leads to Lake Emet, in the easiest version to 1 hour and a half walk starting from Lake Montespluga, part rises for approx 500 meters in altitude, taking us from the hamlet of Marcolini (1656 metres) to the Rifugio Bertacchi (2175 metres) which is found in the wide plain of the lake.

The panorama is so much stuff: it dominates the Passo dello Spluga area, among marmots and forest fruit plants. We observe the ancient transit routes that connected the Lake Como and that of Lake Constance. Sitting by the lake they can be seen several peaks over 3 thousand meters, such as Pizzo Tambò, Zoccone and Ferrè, Punta Suretta, Punta Adami, Spadolazzo and Pizzo Emet.

The trail to Lake Emet

The period of excursions goes from May to October. Also in estate you can find some residue of neve along the walls that descend towards the lake, as happened to us. We pitched the tent and spent a night under the stars that remain in your heart. Attention: ask carefully at the refuge where it is better to camp for avoid cold night drafts that go down to the lake.

Going up, there is a piece steeper than the others, when you turn right to face the climb towards the basin of Lake Emet. But nothing complicated.

The more trained can try the ascent of the Spadolazzo lace (2720 m, about 1 hour and a half), behind the refuge. It is a path for expert hikers: there are debris to overcome and demanding hairpin bends. But the views across the Spluga Valley will pay off.

Read also: 5 beautiful excursions in Val Brembana, easy for everyone

How to get to Lake Emet

Arrived at Madesimocontinue on the state road of Lake Como and Spluga north towards Stuetta.

After 3 km you reach the fraction of Macolini (1656 m), where you can leave your car: the longest path starts here (1 hour and a half), indicated as C6: Bertacchi refuge, Lake Emet.

Those wishing to walk less (1 hour) can reach Lake Montespluga by car and leave from there towards the Andossi and the slopes of Spadolazzo.

Read also: Excursions in Lombardy, trekking to the Gnutti refuge and the Baitone refuge

Sleeping at the Bertacchi Refuge

Il Giovanni Bertacchi RefugeCAI Valle Spluga-Madesimo, ha 24 beds. It is open only in the summer. We can camp nearby. To contact the refuge: 334 7769683.

Photo Lamberto Livraghi

Advertising