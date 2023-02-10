(LaPresse) Luke Shepardson triumphed in the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, one of the most prestigious and famous surfing competitions in the world, held in Hawaii over the weekend for the first time in seven years. For the first time in its 39-year history, the competition featured six female surfers. Andrea Moller made history as the first woman to ride a competitive wave at ‘The Eddie’. Held in Waimea Bay on Oahu’s north shore, the day-long race takes place only when the swells are big enough during the winter big wave season, mid-December to mid-March. Before this year, it had only been held nine times since the first edition in 1984. N (LaPresse)