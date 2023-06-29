Home » One of the NHL draft picks is Bedard, Carlsson was chosen before Fantilli
Canadian tonk and the best game of the junior ampiont Connor Bedard celebrated with the trophy for the world champions. | photo: AP

The 2023 draft pick was clear for a long time. The position of Connor Bedard, whose future in the best hockey league in the world is unknown, was put on the Chicago jersey. The Blackhawks will build a new team around the great talent of Canadian hockey after the recent departures of club legends Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

In the second round, the Anaheim voter was a little surprised when he gave priority to the widow before the other Canaan, Adam Fantilli. Leo Carlsson from Orebro took to the podium in Nashville as a kind of toti. Fantilli, as a result, grabbed Columbus.

Austrian hockey made a big splash when defenseman David Reinbacher was selected by Montreal out of a total of five pucks. He equaled the historically highest drafted compatriot Thomas Vanek, who was followed by Buffalo in 2003 straight from the fifth pick. The Arizona team made a surprising selection, taking defenseman Dmitri Simaev and defender Danilo But from the 6th and 12th picks from Russia’s Yaroslavl.

A summer of talented young hockey players hosts the Bridgestone Arna in Nashville, and after a highly-watched first round, the 2nd and 7th round picks will come to the fore on Thursday starting at 5:00 p.m. SE.

After the 1st round of the 2023 draft

1. Chicago Blackhawks – Connor Bedard (Canada) – Center – Regina (WHL)

2. Anaheim Ducks – Leo Carlsson (vdsko) – center – Orebro

3. Columbus Blue Jackets – Adam Fantilli (Kanada) – centr – Michigan

4. San Jose Sharks – William Smith (USA) – center – USA U-18

5. Montreal Canadiens – David Reinbacher (Austria) – defenseman – Kloten

6. Arizona Coyotes – Dmitry Simaev (Russia) – reverses – Yaroslavl

7. Philadelphia Flyers – Matvei Mikov (Russia) – right wing – St. Petersburg

8. Washington Capitals – Ryan Leonard (USA) – right wing – USA U-18

9. Detroit Red Wings – Nate Danielson (Kanada) – centr – Brandon (WHL)

10. St. Louis Blues – Dalibor Dvorsk (Slovakia) – center – AIK

11. Vancouver Canucks – Tom Willander (vdsko) – polio – Rogle

12. Arizona Coyotes – Danil But (Russia) – Lev Kdlo – Yaroslavl

