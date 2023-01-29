PADOVA. In a championship in which it really seems that no one wants to take flight for good, a draw in the big match in Padua is enough for Pordenone to earn a point on their pursuers Feralpisalò, defeated at home 2-0 by Virtus Verona and now two lengths behind, and Lanerossi Vicenza, now 3 down, beaten 2-1 at Juventus Next gen.

At the Euganeo stadium the first shot came from the hosts: Cannavò shot towards the goal defended by Festa, but the neroverde rearguard deflected for a corner. In the 24th minute a very special neroverde: Torrasi steals the ball on the right and serves Candellone in the middle. His right, angled, is rejected by Donnarumma.

In the 28th minute Vasic tries from outside: high shot on the back. A minute later, another shot, this time from the edge: Festa blocks Jelenic’s left foot.

After half an hour, the neroverdi took the lead: Benedetti’s cross from the left brushed on Torrasi’s head, who beat Donnarumma in a counter-time to make it 1-0, as well as his first goal against the green lizards. Which in the 36th minute are close to doubling the lead: Pinato’s flying shot rejected by the biancoscudata defence.

However, Padova didn’t give up and in the 38th minute they equalized through Vasic. Then, before the break, there was an attempt by Pinato from the edge, dampened by the opposing defenders.

The second half opens with a poisonous free-kick from Burrai, on which Donnarumma saves himself for a corner. In the 16th minute, sensational post by Dubickas, who ends on a loose ball hitting the woodwork. Pordenone pushes and in the 17th minute a header by Pinato is rejected for a corner. On Burrai’s corner there is Negro’s inzuccata, over the crossbar.

Opportunity for Padua in the Cesarini area: dangerous header from a corner development. Low ball. And in the 47th minute it takes a miracle from Festa to save the result from a header by Bortolussi. The finish is incandescent: in the 48th minute Burrai’s volley on the edge of the area, the ball just wide. In the 49th minute Palombi’s cross from the right, Deli misses the goal in a split for nothing.

PADUA-PORDENONE 1-1

PADOVA (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Belli, Valentini, Delli Carri, Zanchi; Vasic (Radrezza), Dezi, Jelenic (26′ st Cretella); Liguori, Bortolussi, Cannavò (26′ st De Marchi). Available: Zanellati, Fortin, Ilie, Piovanello, Ceravolo, Curcio, Franchini. All.: Torrent.

PORDENONE (4-3-1-2): Party; Zammarini, Bruscagin, Ajeti, Benedetti; Torrasi (15′ st Negro), Burrai, Giorico; Pinato (27′ st Deli); Dubickas (44′ st Piscopo), Candellone (27′ st Palombi). Extras: Martinez, Giust, Andreoni, Maset, La Rosa, Baldassar. All.: Di Carlo.

Referee Di Marco from Ciampino, assistants Votta from Moliterno and Centrone from Molfetta. Fourth official Rinaldi of Bassano del Grappa.

Markers In the 30′ Torrasi, in the 38′ Vasic.

Note Booked: Candellone, Burrai, Delli Carri, Giorico, Ajeti and Zammarini. Corners 6-3. Recovery: 2′ pt, 5′ st. Total spectators 3,328, paying proceeds 12,405.60 euros.