The exchange of shots, which resulted in three arrests, sparked panic in Paso del Toro, a community in Veracruz

an intense firefight occurred Thursday afternoon in the Mexican state of Veracruz, eastern Mexico, left a balance of a dead policeman, another wounded, three detainees and scenes of panic among the population.

According to state police sources, the strong armed confrontation took place between agents of the Ministerial Police and State Police against an armed group in the community of Paso del Toro in the municipality of Medellín de Bravo, located in the central coastal region of Veracruz. Previously, ministerial agents of the State Attorney General’s Office had carried out an operation in a house to try to rescue a person deprived of their liberty, however they were shot at by a criminal group.

The intense shooting, which took place on the side of a state highway, lasted for several minutes, generating anxiety and fear among the inhabitants of the area, who videotaped the armed confrontation and published it on social networks. As a result, the Attorney General’s Office confirmed that one Ministerial Police agent died in the line of duty and another was injured and was transferred to a hospital in the area, where he was reported out of danger. In addition, together with agents of the State Public Security Secretariat, they managed to arrest of three alleged attackers, two men and one woman.

Veracruz has suffered an escalation of violence from December 2022 to date, with high-impact criminal acts, such as the armed attack against the family of the former candidate of the Fuerza por México party for the Coxquihui mayor’s office, Fernando Pérez Vega ‘El Pino’, where six people died. In 2022, a total of 854 intentional homicides were committed in Veracruz, according to official figures. Of this total number of homicides, 513 were with a firearm and 105 with a knife.

The Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, in its report Criminal Incidence of the common jurisdiction (complete figures up to December 2022), indicated that Veracruz ranked seventh at the country level, with a total of 86,155 crimes of all kinds. But only last December, Veracruz registered 6,720 crimes in total; the first places were the State of Mexico (30,808), Mexico City (17,956) and Guanajuato (11,596).