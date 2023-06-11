one snorts, the other gets up and walks away. What happened

This morning a new live episode of One morning. The program entertains families with sketches and amusing moments, alternating with moments of news and information. Sunday morning, however, there was a moment of voltage between conductors which ended with the exit of one of the two.

We are talking about Tiberio Timperi e John Ippoliti who had a live discussion, starting with a snort from Timperi, while Gianni was carrying out his press review.

Let’s see what happened and what they said.

Fines without a bulletin, an about-face to the Capitol after Leggo’s complaint: “Back to the old system”. Tiberio Timperi: “It’s good to have listened to the citizens’ requests”

Tiberio Timperi: «New system of fines, too many difficulties. This is how citizens of series A and B are created »

The usual press review conducted by was taking place this morning John Ippoliti and, as he spoke of the separation between Paul Bonolis e Sonia Bruganellithe conductor Tiberio Timperi he started huffing.

Gianni interrupted his speech to address his colleague and ask him what the problem. But Tiberius replied with «Let’s talk later».

John Ippoliti however he insisted more, asking his colleague to discuss the reason for the snort. The journalist got up and went to the conductor to give him a massage on the shoulders: «I’ll give you a nice massage and you tell me what the problem is, otherwise it’s over».

Tiberio Timperi he didn’t take it well and replied: “But I don’t even think about it, for me it can end here”.

Gianni Ippoliti has left the studio

John Ippolitiafter the response of Tiberio Timperi he decided to close his press review and leave the studio immediately.

When the host asks «What do we do now?» John replied: “Keep puffing», immediately after he went live.

In short, a cloudy morning ad One morning.

Read the full article

are Leggo.it