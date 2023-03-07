Palermo FC: Back in Serie B, Palermo is a historic and prestigious club on the southern scene.

The Rosanero fans are traditionally passionate, numerous and involved in the events of their eleven. Over the past few years, support for eaglesstylistically, has made a leap in quality and the ultras of the Curva Nord have ferried the supporters towards more casualwinking at the new “trends” that are all the rage.

Just to recall this “sensitivity” I created this graphic proposed in two versions.

Varese Army: A club from the far north, Varese also haunted the top flight, as well as a lot of cadetry before finishing, due to the “usual” financial instability, in categories unworthy of their blazon.

His support has always been peculiar, with an extreme attitude, making the red and white square one of the most “belligerent”. In the wake of Blood Honour support sees i at the forefront today Combat Ultras Varese (C.U.V.) which seem to be moving in the direction of decisive and intransigent support.

A tank and the wording “Army” are functional to evoke a propensity “barricadera” of the ultras from Varese.

Milan International Football Club: Inter is one of the biggest clubs in the Peninsula by tradition and track recordas well as representing – together with fellow citizen Milan and Juventus – one of the most titled Italian teams in the planetary field, boasting 3 Champions Cups (o Champions if you prefer) and 3 Intercontinental (Today: Club World Cup).

The graphics, by the flavor football fanis a reference to the 80s, despite being modern and “stylish” in its construction.

US Avellino 1912: Of the club from Campania, of the unforgettable 10 consecutive years in Serie A and the consequent popular participation of the wholeIrpiniawe talked extensively in an old episode of One Step Beyond (#18).

Today Avellino is languishing in Serie C, a category that is too narrow due to tradition and the potential of its audience which, physiologically, has experienced a strong numerical hemorrhage when compared to the enthusiasm it had become accustomed to.

For a definitive relaunch, the green-and-whites would need a far-sighted club and greater investments, emerging from the quagmire of the third series: only in this way would an enthusiasm that has been partially dormant and mortified for too long be rekindled.

Friulians in tow: Contextualizing the size of the city and catchment area, i FaS they are among the most innovative groups in the history of Italian Ultras; they really marked an era, becoming one of the forerunners of the stile casual which, starting from the mid-90s, took root in the Curves of Beautiful country becoming among the most imitated cheering models.

In the graphics dedicated to him – with the inversion of the nomenclature that does not change its meaning – I have inserted cliché typical of casual culture that the boys from Udine were among the first (if not the first ever) to clear customs on their own material. The lemon yellow of the lettering and the thick frame give back a feeling that mimics the eternal Panini figurines.

Bologna FC: Historic square of football Italian, Bologna is the ideal city in which to play football. Far from certain exasperations that afflict sports clubs in large cities, it is nonetheless in the first places for enthusiasm and participation in spite of a club that has been offering joys with a dropper for decades.

The people Felsinean it is worth much more than a team that does its own “homework” every year, saving itself or reaching mid-table. International stages would partially repay the Costa curve of so much fidelity and unconditional support.

Luca “Baffo” Gigli.

